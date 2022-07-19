News

Stagwell acquires SaaS platform Apollo Program

Apollo will be a part of Stagwell’s Marketing Cloud.

by Natasha Bach / Added 7 hours ago

Stagwell CEO Mark Penn.
NEW YORK: Stagwell is expanding its offerings via the acquisition of the Apollo Program, an artificial-intelligence-powered software-as-a-service platform that helps marketers find consumer, creative and contextual highlights.

Apollo will be a part of Stagwell’s Marketing Cloud, integrated specifically with its data and insights unification tool, Consumer Understanding and Engagement.

With this acquisition, Stagwell users will have access to extensive first-party data, including behavior, transaction and location information, including consumer habits and creative preferences to enable improved and more effective campaigns. The objective is to help marketers use data in the development of brand strategy.

Apollo is the first acquisition made by the Stagwell Marketing Cloud; the platform will continue to be led by its current team. Stagwell Marketing Cloud is a suite of SaaS and desktop-as-a-service tools built for in-house marketers that offers services including analysis. 

Stagwell’s PRophet launched the second generation of its service in late 2021, updating the data-as-a-service platform powered by natural language processing and machine learning to predict media interest. The product launched in fall 2020. PRophet also partnered with The Harris Poll this year. 


Stagwell, whose PR firms include SKDKnickerbocker, Sloane & Co., Allison + Partners, Hunter and KWT Global, posted an organic net revenue increase in Q1 of 23.6% year-over-year to $642.9 million.

Stagwell CEO Mark Penn.

