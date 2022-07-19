Real Chemistry names Wendy Carhart as chief comms, culture and purpose officer

NEW YORK: Real Chemistry has promoted Wendy Carhart to the newly created role of chief communications, culture and purpose officer.

Carhart, reporting to CEO Shankar Narayanan, will join the agency’s executive leadership team.

She will oversee the firm's comms, culture and employee-engagement activities and manage a team of eight staffers responsible for advancing Real Chemistry’s positive social impact.

“The past two years have shown that things will not be the same. They aren’t ‘going back’ to the way they were,” Carhart said on LinkedIn. “In today’s new world of work, values, purpose, culture and comms directly impact the ability to hire great talent, engage employees, keep up with changing social demands and, generally speaking, do business.”

Carhart added that Real Chemistry will likely be "building and expanding in the future," but said there are no immediate plans to replace her previous role.

Carhart has worked at Real Chemistry since 2019, most recently as head of global comms. Before assuming an internal role at the firm, Carhart advised many of Real Chemistry’s biotechnology and pharmaceutical clients on employee engagement and corporate comms.

Prior to joining the San Francisco-based firm, she was senior director of corporate comms at Banfield Pet Hospital and SVP at Edelman.

In February, Real Chemistry hired Wunderman Thompson alum Andy Johnson as chief information officer.

Real Chemistry saw revenue surge 35% in the U.S. in 2021 to $439 million, including organic growth of 31%, according to PRWeek’s Agency Business Report 2022. Globally, revenue increased by 36% to $475 million last year.

This story was updated on July 19 with additional informaiton.