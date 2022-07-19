News

Finn Partners acquires SPAG to expand health practice in Asia

SPAG cofounders Aman Gupta and Shivani Gupta will lead Finn's Asia health practice as managing partners.

by Campaign Asia Staff / Added 48 minutes ago

L-R: SPAG co-founders Aman Gupta and Shivani Gupta.
L-R: SPAG co-founders Aman Gupta and Shivani Gupta.

Finn Partners is acquiring health communication and marketing agency SPAG to expand its healthcare operations and its footprint in Asia.

Headquartered in Asia, with multiple offices in India alongside Indonesia, Malaysia, the Philippines and Singapore, SPAG helps biopharma companies, health providers and health trade associations with marketing and communications.

Finn Partners claims the deal strengthens its position as home to one of the world's largest independent health practices, with nearly $50 million in revenues, while SPAG will now benefit from more global service capabilities and client offerings.

With the acquisition, SPAG founder and managing partner Aman Gupta will lead Finn's health practice throughout Asia as a managing partner at Finn, working closely with global health practice leaders Gil Bashe and Fern Lazar. SPAG cofounder, Shivani Gupta, also joins Finn as a managing partner, responsible for the health practice's culture and brand reputation. Both become members of the agency's global health practice leadership team.

SPAG Asia will be branded as "SPAG, a Finn Partners company" and will be part of the Finn Asian region, overseen by Finn's founding partner, Howard Solomon.

Its addition means Finn will have a total global staff of more than 1,300 employees, with more than 150 in Asia and 275 devoted to health. The agency says there will be no staff redundancies and no client conflicts exist.

"Joining Finn enables us to bring additional cutting-edge services, geographic reach, and health-sector and digital expertise to our clients," said Aman Gupta. "During the past year, SPAG and Finn worked side-by-side to support client efforts, and this new relationship, based on shared values, expands our services capabilities and opens doors to wonderful staff opportunities and knowledge-sharing around health developments and best practices."

"Asia is paving the way for global health innovation, and clients eager to engage can generate greater value by taking bold, strategic action in the region," said Peter Finn, CEO and founding managing partner, Finn Partners. "This infusion of health-sector talent in Asia, where we already have great strength in technology and travel in Beijing, Hong Kong, Shanghai and Singapore, builds on our collaborative approach to growth."

This story first appeared on CampaignAsia.com. 

Have you registered with us yet?

Register now to enjoy more articles and free email bulletins

Register
Already registered?
Sign in

Resources

Up next:

TikTok has grown to more than 1 billion users. (All pictures: Olivier Anrigo).

Safety, shopping, SMEs: Inside TikTok's plans to conquer the social media world

L-R: SPAG co-founders Aman Gupta and Shivani Gupta.

Finn Partners acquires SPAG to expand health practice in Asia

Vayner3 president Avery Akkineni and CEO Gary Vaynerchuk. (Photo credit: Getty Images).

VaynerNFT rebrands to Vayner3 as it broadens purview

Breakfast Briefing: 5 things for PR pros to know on Tuesday morning

Breakfast Briefing: 5 things for PR pros to know on Tuesday morning

The IDK Meal is a little bit of everything.

No idea what to eat? Popeyes cooks up a solution: the IDK Meal

Riyadh: The Saudi government wants to change its perception around the world. (Photo credit: Getty Images).

Saudi Arabia recruits Edelman to help transform global perception

Solan previously worked at Edelman as an SVP within the brand practice.

Marissa Solan to lead US external comms for GSK spinoff Haleon

Gina Cherwin has worked at MikeWorldWide since 2013.

MikeWorldWide picks Gina Cherwin as first COO

Breakfast Briefing: 5 things for PR pros to know on Monday morning

Breakfast Briefing: 5 things for PR pros to know on Monday morning

(SOPA Images/Getty Images)

Twitter vs Musk - You can’t handle the truth!