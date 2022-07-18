No idea what to eat? Popeyes cooks up a solution: the IDK Meal

MIAMI: Indecisiveness is a common problem. Especially when it comes to figuring out what you want to eat.

Popeyes has created a meal to solve that very issue, called the IDK Meal, short for the I Don’t Know Meal. The fast-food chain is rolling out the offer to its restaurants nationwide starting July 19.

The IDK Meal costs $6 and features a Premium Classic Lemonade or Strawberry Lemonade, both of which come in chilled and frozen varieties​ served up alongside a Popeyes Chicken Sandwich – Classic or Spicy. It combines the sweet, sour, cold and fruity drink with the savory, juicy, salty, hot and crunchy sandwich.

The chain wants consumers to know that it has a variety of delicious and complementary menu items for every occasion and appetite.

“From a communications standpoint, we want raise awareness of the IDK Meal with our fans and encourage them to try both our Chicken Sandwich and Strawberry Lemonade,” Alexandre Antonello, VP of brand marketing for Popeyes U.S. and international markets, told PRWeek via email.

The IDK Meal is being promoted through earned media, traditional media and social media.

The meal you didn’t know you needed is finally here. Get the IDK Meal, with all the flavors to make anyone happy, for just $6. pic.twitter.com/8Gi0RSXXTO — Popeyes (@Popeyes) July 19, 2022

Popeyes is also partnering with influencers and brand fans to celebrate the launch of the meal through creative videos on TV and social that went live in tandem with the meal being available in restaurants.

Antonello noted that “social media power couples,” including Destorm and Liane, Aaron and Pia, and Kristy and Desmond, are helping to spread word about the meal.

“Many of our fans follow these couples, so we knew they would be the perfect match to share the launch of the IDK Meal with them,” said Antonello.

Along with social, Popeyes is promoting the launch on TV with Destorm and Liane who created a unique music video spot reminiscent of a TikTok post.

The dish was designed by Popeyes VP of culinary innovation Amy Alarcon “to give indecisive eaters the perfect pairing to satisfy any craving,” the chain said in a statement.

Alison Brod Marketing + Communications is supporting this campaign.

Editor's note: This story was updated on July 19 with comment from Popeyes.