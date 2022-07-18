Heat is on - comms plans kick in as mercury rises

The Met Office issued its first ever Red warning for much of the UK, covering Monday and Tuesday, with temperatures predicted to reach or even exceed 40 degrees Celsius. A red warning denotes extreme heat, meaning even fit and healthy people are at risk of injury or death.

Train networks have advised passengers not to travel unless absolutely necessary, with cancellations and reduced services put in place. A total of 21 operations also said they would be running a slower service and implemented speed restrictions. Those who have to travel are encouraged to check their journeys and only travel when essential.

Matt Brown, director of news and external relations at Transport for London, told PRWeek: “Ahead of and during the heatwave we’ve used all our various channels to ensure our customers have the right advice on how to stay safe.

“We have advised customers only to travel if essential on Monday and Tuesday and have advised those who do need to travel to check before they do so, to carry water with them and not to board TfL services if they feel unwell."

Brown added: “We have advised people who do need to travel to consider retiming their journeys to travel at quieter times and we have amplified the information available on the availability of water fountains and on how to follow advice from the UK Health Security Agency.”

Monday 18 and Tuesday 19 July



Only travel if essential due to the high temperatures forecast



�� Stay hydrated

�� Seek assistance if you feel unwell

�� Check your journey before you travel — TfL - keep hydrated ������ (@TfL) July 18, 2022

With many people making use of green spaces in the sun – despite the advice – The Royal Parks has also issued warnings.

Ali Jeremy, director of comms and engagement at the organisation, which manages 5,000 acres of royal parkland in London, told PRWeek: “Protecting the parks and ensuring the visitors to London’s eight historic Royal Parks have a safe and enjoyable experience is paramount during the extreme hot weather.

“Once the Met Office issued its red extreme weather warning, we issued a media statement urging people to look after themselves and follow government health advice during this heatwave. We have also asked people not to bring BBQs to the parks, put out cigarette butts on the ground or leave glass bottles in the sun, due to the very serious risk of fire this could cause.”

It is already very warm outside & the Met Office's red extreme heat warning is still in place due to the heatwave ☀️



We are urging all visitors to @theroyalparks to take extra care & follow safety advice issued by the UK Health Security Agency, here ▶️ https://t.co/q4xYwsItGI. pic.twitter.com/n4vYLNVdFR — The Royal Parks (@theroyalparks) July 19, 2022

With concerns high for elderly and vulnerable people in particular, a spokesperson for Age UK said: “We use all the available resources Age UK has to ensure we reach as many of our target audience as possible with our key messages, such as ‘how to stay safe during a heatwave’.

"The channels we use include: issuing press releases to the national and trade media, sourcing and carrying out broadcast interviews to give a voice to older people and ensuring we comment on other national and regional media outlet’s stories. We push our main messaging even further by using the social media platforms Twitter, Instagram and Facebook, and by placing important messages on our website.

"We also have local Age UKs up and down the country that will be helping push out those messages further, directly to the members in their specific groups, and some of those local Age UKs will work with the local media in their respective areas too.”

⚠️ With the #Heatwave2022 continuing and many areas under a Red Heat Warning, it's vital to stay #WeatherAware and ensure we keep ourselves and older loved ones safe.



Read our tips on how to stay safe when it's hot: https://t.co/f55PG6Gfeg pic.twitter.com/fGeLBjn9co — Age UK (@age_uk) July 18, 2022

Many employers also opted to stay at home, with unions such as the TUC calling for a maximum workplace temperature to protect the health and safety of workers.

A spokesperson for the TUC said: “It surprises many people that while there are legal minimum working temperatures, there’s no legal maximum. We are using media and social content to call for this to change. But even under current rules, workplaces must be safe.”

The TUC said it is “advising people to consult their union if they think their workplace is unsafe due to the heat, and we are making sure people know that if they unionise their workplace, their employer is legally required to sit down and negotiate workplace safety".

Snapshot of social media responses

We need a maximum working temperature.



Sign the petition:https://t.co/CLHnnyqtUR https://t.co/lTDWQg2Wqq — Trades Union Congress (@The_TUC) July 18, 2022

ℹ️ Update at 17:30 pic.twitter.com/w7JIVJUois — London Luton Airport (@LDNLutonAirport) July 18, 2022

The @metoffice have issued a Red Extreme Heat warning for some parts of England. It's important to look out for symptoms of heat exhaustion.



Knowing how to keep cool during long periods of hot weather can help save lives. https://t.co/5rOhD9JyQs pic.twitter.com/uWXmpOJWxw — NHS England (@NHSEngland) July 18, 2022

�� If you spot a dog in distress in a hot car, please contact the police on 999, immediately. — RSPCA (England & Wales) (@RSPCA_official) July 18, 2022

It’s hot out there today��



If you’re on the streets during this heatwave, or know someone who is, then check out this thread�� pic.twitter.com/W25vmpuWnN — Shelter (@Shelter) July 18, 2022

Older people and people with underlying health conditions are particularly at risk during very hot weather. Check in on your vulnerable family, friends and neighbours and make sure they know how to keep cool and hydrated pic.twitter.com/UVdvBbVYti — London Fire Brigade (@LondonFire) July 19, 2022