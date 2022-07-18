Marissa Solan to lead US external comms for GSK spinoff Haleon

WARREN, NJ: GSK Consumer Healthcare, which is spinning off into an independent company known as Haleon on Monday, has hired Marissa Solan as director of U.S. external communications.

Solan joined the company on May 16, reporting to Kathleen Beatty, head of corporate affairs for North America. Solan, who did not directly replace anyone in the role, is responsible for the development and execution of the external positioning strategy for Haleon in the U.S. She is also in charge of transforming communication strategies for Haleon’s U.S. portfolio of brands, including Advil, Sensodyne, Theraflu, Tums, ChapStick and Centrum.

Solan is overseeing external communications managers Meghan Sowa and Sarah Miller.

After the spinoff, U.K. pharmaceutical firm GSK will be a pure-play pharmaceutical company. GSK’s strategy is that both companies, GSK and Haleon, would be able to work more successfully as separate entities, according to Forbes.

“The current structure of Haleon’s U.S. communications team reflects two key objectives: to establish Haleon’s identity as a new consumer healthcare company committed to delivering better everyday health with humanity and to develop best-in-class earned programs for its portfolio of brands,” said Solan.

She added that she wants to proactively and reactively insert Haleon and its suite of brands into relevant conversations to “foster a deeper connection with consumers, make ourselves relevant and resonate with them on a human level.”

Most recently, Solan worked at Edelman as an SVP within the brand practice, where she spent 10 years leading the Dove and Unilever businesses. Solan worked on notable initiatives such as Dove’s Real Beauty Sketches, Choose Beautiful, #SpeakBeautiful, the U.S. launch of Baby Dove, and the 60th anniversary of the Dove Beauty Bar.

Revenue for the group was $11.3 billion in its 2021 fiscal year, and Haleon said its directors expect annual organic revenue growth of 4% to 6% over the medium term.

Haleon brands work with Edelman, Weber Shandwick and Coyne PR, although Haleon itself does not have a PR AOR.