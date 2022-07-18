MikeWorldWide picks Gina Cherwin as first COO

NEW YORK: MikeWorldWide has promoted Gina Cherwin to chief operating officer, a newly created position.

Cherwin, most recently EVP and chief people officer at MikeWorldWide, stepped into the role on June 1. She will continue reporting to CEO Michael Kempner and remain on the firm’s executive committee.

“One of MikeWorldWide’s big focuses in 2022 is looking across the whole employee experience,” Cherwin said. “We want to make everything our people are doing as efficient as possible, so that they can focus on the things they love.”

In efforts led by Cherwin, the agency is implementing new software and systems to streamline talent management and all HR-related processes.

As well as retaining her responsibilities as chief people officer, Cherwin will work with practice leaders to best meet key performance indicators, goals and manage account budgets.

She will also handle all international operations, integrate acquisitions and oversee the company’s real estate strategy, selecting and helping build out new offices.

As chief people officer, Cherwin spearheaded development of MikeWorldWide’s benefits, including 12 weeks of fully paid parental leave for all parents, unlimited PTO and free online therapy for all employees and dependents, according to a company statement.

“[Kempner] has a clear vision for the kind of agency he wants MikeWorldWide to be,” Cherwin said. “We’re people first, and we lead with empathy and care. That’s always been my North Star of operations.”

Before joining MikeWorldWide in 2013, Cherwin was a campaign services director for the Democratic Senatorial Campaign Committee. She also previously served as director of major gifts for The Climate Reality Project and as regional political director in Hilary Clinton’s presidential campaign.

MikeWorldWide posted a 16.8% gain in revenue globally last year to $45.4 million and an 11.2% increase in the U.S. to $41.4 million, according to PRWeek’s Agency Business Report 2022.