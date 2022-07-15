News

Digital-focused consultancy West Monroe names Golin PR AOR

The IPG firm is helping the Chicago-based agency with media relations, brand visibility and corporate reputation.

by Ewan Larkin / Added 2 hours ago

Chicago-based West Monroe offers a range of consulting services. (Photo credit: Getty Images).
Chicago-based West Monroe offers a range of consulting services. (Photo credit: Getty Images).

CHICAGO: West Monroe, a digital consulting services agency, has selected Golin as its PR AOR. 

Golin is supporting West Monroe on media relations, brand visibility and corporate reputation, according to a company statement, and has advised the agency on European expansion and environmental, social and governance issues. 

“Golin’s capabilities and experience in corporate PR stood out to us during the RFP process,” said Christina Galoozis, West Monroe’s external communications lead, via email. Following an RFP process that began in late 2021, Golin started work in January.

The incumbent on the account was Walker Sands. An agency representative could not be immediately reached for comment. 

West Monroe is a digital services firm that offers consulting services, including business advisory and transformation, mergers and acquisitions and people management. As well as its Chicago headquarters, it has offices in Dallas, Los Angeles, Minneapolis, San Francisco, Seattle, New York, Washington, DC, and London. The firm has 2,200 employees. 

“We look forward to collaborating on comms that showcase West Monroe’s point of view and offerings, leaning into our shared commitment to digital innovation,” said Joanna Krupa-Brown, EVP and lead of Golin’s Chicago corporate practice. 

Krupa-Brown recently assumed Tim Peters’ role when he was promoted to U.S. corporate lead for Golin’s Midwest and West regions.

Golin’s revenue increased by 29% globally to $320 million and by nearly 25% in the U.S. to $200 million last year, with nearly every office seeing double-digit gains, according to PRWeek’s Agency Business Report 2022. 

