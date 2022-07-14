Confidant reimagines corporate giving as an employee benefit

NEW YORK: Confidant, an agency with a PR footprint in New York City and creative presence in Nashville, Tennessee, has partnered with Groundswell to allow its employees to support the causes and charities of their choice.

“I just thought that this was the best way to connect a diverse team with causes that matter most to each of them,” said Garland Harwood, cofounder and PR strategist at Confidant.

Each employee will receive $100 per month of charitable funds through the Groundswell platform. The funds may be donated right away or saved for a later date.

Groundswell, launched in May, is a mobile app that companies can use to provide charitable funds for employees through personal giving accounts. It enables companies to make charitable giving a component of how they compensate staffers, said Jake Wood, founder and CEO of Groundswell.

Prior to partnering with Groundswell, Confidant made donations to the Black Lives Matter movement and Pride and has supported Brooklyn Community Services. The company will continue to rally around these initiatives and to offer The Confidant Scholarship. The $10,000 pledge established a scholarship focused on diversity at the University of Alabama’s communication and information sciences college.

“I want to be a part of running a company that is creating a give-back culture, and my hope is that others who want to be a part of that will join us, and those who are already here will be inspired to stay,” said Harwood.

Confidant, founded in 2015, has its PR shop in New York City and a creative studio in Nashville. The company has worked with brands such as Amazon Fresh, Dig, Shake Shack, Rare Beauty and Birchbox.