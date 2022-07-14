Group Vested shakes up executive leadership team

NEW YORK: Network Group Vested made several changes to its executive leadership team at the beginning of this month.

Binna Kim, who cofounded and most recently served as president of integrated communications firm Vested, has taken on the role of Group Vested CEO. She highlighted the company’s growth as the impetus for the restructure.

“As our revenue, headcount, businesses and services increased, it made sense to expand [the executive leadership team]’s responsibilities accordingly, ” she said.

Group Vested saw 42% revenue growth in 2021 compared to the previous year. It is on target for $23 million in revenue this year.

The holding company, which emerged from the agency Vested as it acquired numerous other firms in recent years. In 2019, it purchased financial content firm Scribe and, in 2021, snatched up digital marketing agency Red Lab.

Group Vested’s media relations platform, Qwoted, which launched in 2020, closed a $3 million seed round last year. Other subsidiaries include Caliber, Talking Biz News, Vested Ventures and Financial Narrative.

Dan Simon, cofounder and CEO at Vested, moved into the role of Group Vested chairman, spearheading new ventures while continuing as Qwoted CEO.

Ishviene Arora, previously COO, was promoted to Group Vested president and chief client officer, overseeing client service across group accounts.

“We plan to continue growing inorganically and organically through [mergers and acquisitions], investments in partner agencies and by expanding our geographic reach, particularly in EMEA,” Kim added.

Elspeth Rothwell, former CEO of Vested U.K., was named chief executive of Vested EMEA, driving the firm’s international expansion strategy. Amber Roberts is continuing as CEO of the Vested U.S. agency business.

In April, Aon selected Vested as its agency partner for North America.