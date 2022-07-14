News

Group Vested shakes up executive leadership team

The restructuring comes after 42% revenue growth in 2021 and a string of acquisitions in recent years.

by Ewan Larkin / Added 1 hour ago

L-R: Group Vested top execs Binna Kim, Dan Simon and Ishviene Arora.
L-R: Group Vested top execs Binna Kim, Dan Simon and Ishviene Arora.

NEW YORK: Network Group Vested made several changes to its executive leadership team at the beginning of this month. 

Binna Kim, who cofounded and most recently served as president of integrated communications firm Vested, has taken on the role of Group Vested CEO. She highlighted the company’s growth as the impetus for the restructure.

“As our revenue, headcount, businesses and services increased, it made sense to expand [the executive leadership team]’s responsibilities accordingly, ” she said.

Group Vested saw 42% revenue growth in 2021 compared to the previous year. It is on target for $23 million in revenue this year.

The holding company, which emerged from the agency Vested as it acquired numerous other firms in recent years. In 2019, it purchased financial content firm Scribe and, in 2021, snatched up digital marketing agency Red Lab. 

Group Vested’s media relations platform, Qwoted, which launched in 2020, closed a $3 million seed round last year. Other subsidiaries include Caliber, Talking Biz News, Vested Ventures and Financial Narrative. 

Dan Simon, cofounder and CEO at Vested, moved into the role of Group Vested chairman, spearheading new ventures while continuing as Qwoted CEO.

Ishviene Arora, previously COO, was promoted to Group Vested president and chief client officer, overseeing client service across group accounts.

“We plan to continue growing inorganically and organically through [mergers and acquisitions], investments in partner agencies and by expanding our geographic reach, particularly in EMEA,” Kim added.

Elspeth Rothwell, former CEO of Vested U.K., was named chief executive of Vested EMEA, driving the firm’s international expansion strategy. Amber Roberts is continuing as CEO of the Vested U.S. agency business.

In April, Aon selected Vested as its agency partner for North America.

Have you registered with us yet?

Register now to enjoy more articles and free email bulletins

Register
Already registered?
Sign in

Resources

Up next:

L-R: Group Vested top execs Binna Kim, Dan Simon and Ishviene Arora.

Group Vested shakes up executive leadership team

Pattni has worked at Vice and more recently Conde Nast.

Media startup Semafor hires Meera Pattni to lead global communications

Griffin-Woodall joins CVS from the Home Depot.

Home Depot’s Yanique Griffin-Woodall joins CVS Health comms team

Citi Field in Queens, New York, home of the New York Mets. (Photo credit: Getty Images).

New York Mets put Nancy Elder in the lineup as chief communications officer

L-R: Maura Corbett and Jonathan Rosen.

BerlinRosen makes majority investment in Glen Echo Group

Some companies are struggling to get employees back to the office despite perks. (Photo credit: Getty Images).

RTO lessons learned: 5 top in-house comms leaders on what works and what doesn’t

Did you skip Amazon Prime Day this year?

Did you skip Amazon Prime Day this year?

The case for caution in the metaverse

The case for caution in the metaverse

BCW hires Jeff Joseph as DC market leader

BCW hires Jeff Joseph as DC market leader

Breakfast Briefing: 5 things for PR pros to know on Thursday morning

Breakfast Briefing: 5 things for PR pros to know on Thursday morning