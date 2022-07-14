Media startup Semafor hires Meera Pattni to lead global communications

NEW YORK: Global news startup Semafor has appointed Meera Pattni as head of global communications.

She’ll be responsible for leading Semafor’s global communications strategy from its beginning. The startup is set to launch in the fall, making Pattni a founding member of its leadership. She will be based in New York and will report to CEO Justin Smith, former CEO of Bloomberg Media.

Pattni previously served as SVP of communications at Condé Nast for a year-plus. She oversaw the company’s corporate communications strategy for more than 30 international brands, including GQ and Vogue. At the publisher, she “unified its content teams and myriad international businesses through a new global editorial strategy,” according to a Semafor statement.

Pattni also spent nearly seven years at Vice Media, where she eventually served as VP of communications. She oversaw a portfolio of brands including its news, digital and television divisions and spearheaded the launch of Vice News in European countries such as Germany, France and Spain.

Pattni was not immediately available for additional comment.

Pattni is Semafor’s latest hire, following Joe Posner as head of video last Monday. Posner previously led Vox Video since its launch in 2014 and produced its Explained series on Netflix.

Semafor, led by Smith and former BuzzFeed top editor and New York Times media columnist Ben Smith, is an emerging media outlet that bills itself as “the first publication conceived to help modern readers know better.” The company has poached journalists including former Reuters executive editor Gina Chua, promising a platform that “ensures unprecedented transparency, accelerates insight, elevates talent and explores competing global perspectives,” according to its website.