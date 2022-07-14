Home Depot’s Yanique Griffin-Woodall joins CVS Health comms team

ATLANTA: CVS Health has hired Yanique Griffin-Woodall as VP of communications and customer experience.

Griffin-Woodall confirmed the job change, but was not immediately available for further comment.

She is joining CVS Health from the Home Depot, where she worked in various roles for the past five years, most recently as the retailer’s senior director of corporate communications and external affairs and head of brand communications. During her time at Home Depot, Griffin-Woodall played a key role in the messaging strategy supporting the company’s environmental, social and governance initiatives, product and technology goals and community affairs.

A representative from The Home Depot was not immediately available for comment.

Previously, Griffin-Woodall was VP of PR and communications at 1-800-Flowers.

Griffin-Woodall is the latest in a string of additions to CVS Health’s communications team, which is led by SVP and chief communications officer Kathryn Metcalfe. Last August, CVS Health hired Sally Montgomery as senior director of CEO communications to support chief executive Karen Lynch, four months after naming Metcalfe to its top comms position, replacing Kym White. At the start of 2021, CVS Health also hired IBM SVP of digital sales and CMO Michelle Peluso as chief customer officer.

Griffin-Woodall and Metcalfe were both listed on PRWeek’s Power List 2022, which was unveiled this week.

CVS beat analysts’ expectations for earnings in Q1 2022, even as demand for COVID vaccines and testing declined in the period, and it raised its guidance for the year. Revenue was up 11.2% in the quarter to $76.8 billion; net income increased 4% to $2.3 billion.