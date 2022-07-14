New York Mets put Nancy Elder in the lineup as chief communications officer

FLUSHING, NY: The New York Mets have hired Nancy Elder as their first chief communications officer, as well as a member of the franchise’s senior leadership team.

Elder will report to Mets president Sandy Alderson and will be responsible for the baseball team’s communications strategy and public affairs, the Major League Baseball club said in a statement.

Harold Kaufman will continue to serve as the Mets’ VP of communications and will be the primary contact for local and national media for all baseball-operation-related issues and opportunities. He will work closely with Elder on internal and external communication planning and strategy on and off the field.

Jay Horwitz was the longtime leader of the Mets’ media relations department from 1980 to 2018.

Previously, Elder was chief communications officer for sports media company DAZN Group, overseeing global communications, analyst relations, diversity, equity and inclusion and social impact, as well as its women’s sports strategy.

Before joining DAZN in 2019, Elder was Mattel’s chief communications officer and JetBlue’s communications leader for three years. Before joining the airline in 2014, she cofounded New York-based social impact agency Matter Unlimited in 2011. Previously, Elder worked at General Electric, MasterCard, Marsh & McLennan and Time Warner.