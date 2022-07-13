Blue Cross North Carolina names Kelly Calabria chief marketing, CSR officer

DURHAM, NC: Blue Cross and Blue Shield of North Carolina, also known as Blue Cross NC, has hired Kelly Calabria as SVP, chief marketing and corporate social responsibility officer, effective August 15.

Calabria will report to Blue Cross NC CEO Tunde Sotunde and serve as a member of the organization’s executive leadership team.

“I look forward to listening, learning and using my skills to make healthcare more accessible and equitable for all and to strengthen a state that has been so good to me in all stages of my own life,” said Calabria, a North Carolina native, on LinkedIn. She could not be immediately reached for further comment.

In the newly created role, Calabria will lead a division focused on addressing social drivers of health, community health equity and environmental, social and governance, according to a company statement.

Calabria most recently served as president and CEO of the Foundation for Health Leadership & Innovation. David Reese will assume Calabria’s position at FHLI, the latter confirmed in her LinkedIn post.

Before joining FHLI, Calabria was EVP and MD for Ketchum’s North America health practice. She was also Capstrat’s EVP and director of client engagement before the company was acquired by Ketchum.