News

Blue Cross North Carolina names Kelly Calabria chief marketing, CSR officer

Her division will focus on ESG, community health equity and social drivers of health.

by Ewan Larkin / Added 1 hour ago

Calabria is a veteran of Ketchum and Capstrat.
Calabria is a veteran of Ketchum and Capstrat.

 DURHAM, NC: Blue Cross and Blue Shield of North Carolina, also known as Blue Cross NC, has hired Kelly Calabria as SVP, chief marketing and corporate social responsibility officer, effective August 15. 

Calabria will report to Blue Cross NC CEO Tunde Sotunde and serve as a member of the organization’s executive leadership team. 

“I look forward to listening, learning and using my skills to make healthcare more accessible and equitable for all and to strengthen a state that has been so good to me in all stages of my own life,” said Calabria, a North Carolina native, on LinkedIn. She could not be immediately reached for further comment. 

In the newly created role, Calabria will lead a division focused on addressing social drivers of health, community health equity and environmental, social and governance, according to a company statement. 

Calabria most recently served as president and CEO of the Foundation for Health Leadership & Innovation. David Reese will assume Calabria’s position at FHLI, the latter confirmed in her LinkedIn post. 

Before joining FHLI, Calabria was EVP and MD for Ketchum’s North America health practice. She was also Capstrat’s EVP and director of client engagement before the company was acquired by Ketchum.

Have you registered with us yet?

Register now to enjoy more articles and free email bulletins

Register
Already registered?
Sign in

Resources

Up next:

Krakowsky became IPG CEO at the start of last year.

Dxtra agencies reporting to Interpublic CEO Philippe Krakowsky after Polansky retirement

Calabria is a veteran of Ketchum and Capstrat.

Blue Cross North Carolina names Kelly Calabria chief marketing, CSR officer

BTS’ J-Hope names album Jack in the Box. Here’s how the restaurant brand responded

BTS’ J-Hope names album Jack in the Box. Here’s how the restaurant brand responded

Coors Light, Patrick Mahomes find loophole around NFL beer marketing rules

Coors Light, Patrick Mahomes find loophole around NFL beer marketing rules

The FDA has suffered a number of unforced messaging errors. (Photo credit: Getty Images).

The FDA looks for PR help to fix messaging woes

How one production company is getting men to ‘man up’ for abortion rights

How one production company is getting men to ‘man up’ for abortion rights

Screenshot from a Planned Parenthood campaign.

Planned Parenthood urges women to walk into the eye of the storm — together

Breakfast Briefing: 5 things for PR pros to know on Wednesday morning

Breakfast Briefing: 5 things for PR pros to know on Wednesday morning

Finn Partners picks Shannon Riggs to head Pacific Northwest strategic comms unit

Finn Partners picks Shannon Riggs to head Pacific Northwest strategic comms unit

L-R: Firehouse cofounders Alex Conant and Terry Sullivan.

DC-based Firehouse Strategies secures investment to fuel growth strategy