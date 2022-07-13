How one production company is getting men to ‘man up’ for abortion rights

NEW YORK: After the polarizing 2016 presidential election, employees at production company Ace Content wanted to get more people to vote in the 2018 midterms.

The agency worked with HeadCount, a nonpartisan voter-registration group, to create #TheFutureIsVoting, which helped the organization triple its previous highs for registration during an election cycle. The campaign won in the nonprofit category at The Shorty Impact Awards, which celebrate short-form content on social media.

As the country approached another polarizing event, the anticipated overturning of Roe v. Wade, which stripped women last month of the constitutional right to an abortion, the Ace staff again wanted to get involved, said Gabrielle Schaefer, group director at the agency.

“We felt like the same people have been having the same conversation [about abortion] for a long time, and we needed to shake it up and add more voices,” said Schaefer, who is based in the firm’s New York office.

Before the 2018 election, the target audience was people who would be eligible to vote for the first time. This time, the agency wanted to reach men.

“There are a lot of men, men within our walls even, who are confused about whether or not they are welcome in a conversation, and if they are welcome, to what extent,” said Schaefer.

That determination led to Man Up For Abortion, an Instagram campaign encouraging men to advocate for women’s reproductive rights. The effort, which launched after the Supreme Court decision leaked in May, includes “education, easily sharable information, eye-opening anecdotes and statistics, actions to take and repetition,” Schaefer said on LinkedIn.

The campaign includes a post that reads, “MAN UP. Now is the time to get twice as loud about reproductive rights.”

Another post states, “Men, having conversations with other men in your life is crucial. Turn passive support into actionable support.”

The firm is also planning sex-education posts.

“When you get into headlines and online conversations about this issue, people are throwing around the names of prescription drugs,” said Schaefer. “We’re really hoping [the sex-education effort] helps inform the conversation and empower people to be louder if they are smarter on the subject.”

The Instagram account has more than 500 followers.

“If we continue to have traction with our small platform,” Schaefer said, “we believe that we can help change the narrative and empower men to have a point of view on this and one that they are able to vocalize, so that if they are in a position of legislation, they may think differently. If they are in a medical field, they may take a risk in order to save a life.”