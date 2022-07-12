News

Twitter hires Rebecca Hahn as global comms head

Twitter CMO Leslie Berland has been handling the responsibilities on an interim basis.

by Ewan Larkin / Added 2 hours ago

Photo credit: Getty Images
Photo credit: Getty Images

SAN FRANCISCO: Twitter has hired Rebecca Hahn as VP of global communications. 

Hahn, reporting to Twitter CMO Leslie Berland, started in the role last week. Berland had been handling comms on an interim basis before Hahn’s appointment. 

Twitter’s lead comms position has been a revolving door as of late. In June 2021, VP of global comms Brandon Borrman exited the company. Twitter then replaced Borrman with Kelly Sims, who left four months later in November. 

Berland announced Hahn’s appointment in a Twitter post. 

Hahn leads a team “responsible for developing, shaping and driving narratives around the service’s mission, to give everyone the power to create and share ideas and information instantly without barriers,” according to a company statement. 

A Twitter spokesperson declined to comment further. 

Before joining Twitter, Hahn was CCO for electric vehicle company Bird, where she led a team of comms, PR, design, brand, social impact and marketing experts, according to her LinkedIn profile. She also managed the company’s global policy and government partnerships organizations.

Hahn also formerly served as a partner at The OutCast Agency and, prior to that, as Oracle’s director of corporate comms. 

Twitter also recently announced two other executive moves: Maggie Suniewick as VP of partnerships and Ella Irwin as VP of product for health and Twitter service. 

In February, the social media titan hired Discord vet Bemnet Yemesgen as global head of creative strategy and brand identity.

