Wendy Lane Stevens is leaving her role as managing partner of Finn Partners’ Portland, Oregon, office.

by Ewan Larkin / Added 5 minutes ago

Finn Partners picks Shannon Riggs to head Pacific Northwest strategic comms unit

PORTLAND, OR: Finn Partners has promoted Shannon Riggs to managing partner of its Pacific Northwest strategic communications business unit, effective October 1.  

Riggs will succeed Wendy Lane Stevens, who has announced her retirement following six years as managing partner of Finn Partners’ Portland, Oregon, office. 

Finn Partners acquired Stevens’ Portland-based agency, Lane PR, in 2016. Since then, the global independent firm has purchased two other Pacific Northwestern firms, Seattle-based Barokas Communications and Vancouver, Washington-based AHA

In her new role, Riggs will report to Howard Soloman, founding managing partner, West Coast. While based in Portland, Riggs will spearhead client relations and oversee staff across all of Finn Partners’ Pacific Northwest offices, including Seattle and Vancouver, Washington.

“I want [Finn Partners] to be a place where anyone from the college graduate to the industry veteran can and wants to grow their career,” Riggs said. 

Riggs has spent over 15 years at Finn Partners, most recently as a senior partner. Instead of selecting a traditional replacement, Finn Partners will pull from its regional management team to cover Riggs’ duties. 

Before joining Finn Partners, Riggs was director of business development at Revolution Consulting and an advocate and volunteer for nonprofit organization Campaign for Tobacco-Free Kids.  

Finn Partners also recently promoted Mark Day and Philip McGowan to senior partners, both with practice co-leadership responsibilities. 

The agency posted 49% growth last year to $162.2 million, expanding at the same rate in the U.S. to $135.7 million, according to PRWeek’s Agency Business Report 2022.

