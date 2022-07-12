DC-based Firehouse Strategies secures investment to fuel growth strategy

WASHINGTON: Public affairs firm Firehouse Strategies has secured a major investment from Semper Fi Partners, Aldine Capital and Wintrust Bank.

Alex Conant and Terry Sullivan, founding partners at Firehouse, will remain majority shareholders of the firm.

“We think we’re the best public affairs firm in Washington, DC, but to become the best agency in the country, we needed additional partners,” Conant said.

Details of the financial injection were not disclosed.

“It’s not about the money we’re walking away with; it’s the access to future capital for acquisitions,” Sullivan said. “[We don’t see] this as the culmination of anything, but rather as the next step in the process.”

The new investment will also help Firehouse broaden its national footprint, increase its 35-strong headcount and expand in areas such as analytics and creative.

Founded six years ago by veterans of Sen. Marco Rubio’s (R-FL) 2016 presidential campaign, the Washington, DC-based firm opened offices in New York City and Orlando, Florida, this year.

“Our job is to provide the best product to our clients and be our clients’ best friend,” Sullivan added. “And that isn’t going to change.”

Firehouse clients include FedEx and GE, as well as several tech, retail and financial services companies in the Fortune 50, according to Conant.

Last year, the firm named Matt Terrill as managing partner.