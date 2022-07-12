News

DC-based Firehouse Strategies secures investment to fuel growth strategy

The agency will target acquisitions, offices in key markets, a larger headcount and more services.

by Ewan Larkin / Added 2 hours ago

L-R: Firehouse cofounders Alex Conant and Terry Sullivan.
L-R: Firehouse cofounders Alex Conant and Terry Sullivan.

WASHINGTON: Public affairs firm Firehouse Strategies has secured a major investment from Semper Fi Partners, Aldine Capital and Wintrust Bank.

Alex Conant and Terry Sullivan, founding partners at Firehouse, will remain majority shareholders of the firm. 

“We think we’re the best public affairs firm in Washington, DC, but to become the best agency in the country, we needed additional partners,” Conant said. 

Details of the financial injection were not disclosed. 

“It’s not about the money we’re walking away with; it’s the access to future capital for acquisitions,” Sullivan said. “[We don’t see] this as the culmination of anything, but rather as the next step in the process.”

The new investment will also help Firehouse broaden its national footprint, increase its 35-strong headcount and expand in areas such as analytics and creative. 

Founded six years ago by veterans of Sen. Marco Rubio’s (R-FL) 2016 presidential campaign, the Washington, DC-based firm opened offices in New York City and Orlando, Florida, this year.

“Our job is to provide the best product to our clients and be our clients’ best friend,” Sullivan added. “And that isn’t going to change.”

Firehouse clients include FedEx and GE, as well as several tech, retail and financial services companies in the Fortune 50, according to Conant.

Last year, the firm named Matt Terrill as managing partner.

Have you registered with us yet?

Register now to enjoy more articles and free email bulletins

Register
Already registered?
Sign in

Resources

Up next:

L-R: Firehouse cofounders Alex Conant and Terry Sullivan.

DC-based Firehouse Strategies secures investment to fuel growth strategy

Photo credit: Getty Images

Twitter hires Rebecca Hahn as global comms head

Some executives dispute the use of the term "Great Resignation." (Photo credit: Getty Images).

Medical marketers vs. the Great Resignation

Etoniru joins the firm from FTI.

Bevel hires FTI’s Nneka Etoniru to lead NY team

L-RL: Sarah O'Rourke and Kaylin Trychon, both new Chainguard employees.

Security startup Chainguard hires two Google execs to spearhead comms

The research found that customers want more content from people like them. (Photo credit: Getty Images).

EnTribe study: Consumers want content from real people, not influencers

Google’s Corey duBrowa revitalizes internal comms at tech behemoth

Google’s Corey duBrowa revitalizes internal comms at tech behemoth

Breakfast Briefing: 5 things for PR pros to know on Tuesday morning

Breakfast Briefing: 5 things for PR pros to know on Tuesday morning

An industry at the top of its game

An industry at the top of its game

PRWeek US Power List 2022

PRWeek US Power List 2022