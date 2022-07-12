News

Medical marketers vs. the Great Resignation

Nearly everyone is dealing with the dual challenges of talent acquisition and retention. Here’s how agencies can break out of the cycle of endless churn.

by Jack O'Brien, MM+M / Added 1 hour ago

Some executives dispute the use of the term "Great Resignation." (Photo credit: Getty Images).
Some executives dispute the use of the term "Great Resignation." (Photo credit: Getty Images).

For many, it’s a dual challenge of attracting the right workers to join the organization while retaining the people who might be side-eyeing another gig, and the raise that likely comes with it.

ClarityQuest CEO Christine Slocumb said navigating the current labor market represents a balancing act for executives, who must weigh concerns over compensation, hybrid or remote work expectations and industry expertise. She doesn’t expect a full return to the in-person office experience, especially now that companies have become comfortable with hiring talent from outside their immediate geographic market. 

At the same time, Slocumb disputed the use of the term “Great Resignation,” instead positing that the labor market has been reshuffled based on what employees are seeking from their jobs. She noted that the pandemic prompted many workers to reevaluate their professional lives.

“Most people aren’t in it just for the money. They want the culture of being respected, knowing they can grow and support to learn,” she said. “A big problem that a lot of agencies have is that they want people coming out of the womb knowing healthcare or pharma. Not everyone is going to know that; there’s a small pool of those people.”

Brian Gibbons, chief people officer at Real Chemistry, described existing labor trends as “tough” and stressed the importance of companies listening to their employees. Real Chemistry employees have been pushing for “community” and learning opportunities, he noted, prompting the company to provide resources like LinkedIn Learning sessions and flexible working options.

Real Chemistry has taken a proactive approach to soliciting feedback from its workers. Gibbons believes this is an outgrowth of the DEI initiatives which have become mainstream across most industries, and are clearly of increasing importance to would-be employees.  

“If you’re mindful and meet your people with meaningful actions, hopefully they’ll stick around,” he said. “I don’t think these things are going to fall away, because this is part of the workforce evolution. It’s unfortunate that a pandemic had to come in to make it happen, but leaders should do things that are meaningful. Don’t do things that are mandates.”

Reem Nouh, SVP of healthcare marketing at Adams & Knight, emphasized the need for medical marketers to appreciate the three Rs: retention, recruitment and representation.

Nouh said internal employee engagement is vital for boosting retention rates, but added that agencies must break down silos between marketing and HR that stand in the way of effective recruiting campaigns. For representation, Nouh said organizations need to show real, quantifiable action on the DEI front to prove that they abide by their oft-stated pledges to foster a diverse workforce.

Meanwhile, as employee work preferences change, marketers must pay even closer attention to their own brands.

“There’s a lot that marketers have to do, but they should think about recruitment, retention, employee engagement and culture,” Nouh stressed. “It’s important for them to be at the table with one another and start the conversation.”

This story first appeared on mmm-online.com. 

Have you registered with us yet?

Register now to enjoy more articles and free email bulletins

Register
Already registered?
Sign in

Resources

Up next:

Some executives dispute the use of the term "Great Resignation." (Photo credit: Getty Images).

Medical marketers vs. the Great Resignation

Etoniru joins the firm from FTI.

Bevel hires FTI’s Nneka Etoniru to lead NY team

L-RL: Sarah O'Rourke and Kaylin Trychon, both new Chainguard employees.

Security startup Chainguard hires two Google execs to spearhead comms

The research found that customers want more content from people like them. (Photo credit: Getty Images).

EnTribe study: Consumers want content from real people, not influencers

Google’s Corey duBrowa revitalizes internal comms at tech behemoth

Google’s Corey duBrowa revitalizes internal comms at tech behemoth

Breakfast Briefing: 5 things for PR pros to know on Tuesday morning

Breakfast Briefing: 5 things for PR pros to know on Tuesday morning

PRWeek US Power List 2022

PRWeek US Power List 2022

An industry at the top of its game

An industry at the top of its game

UK agency Square in the Air enters US via joint venture

UK agency Square in the Air enters US via joint venture

The leaks raise concerns about Uber's operations during its previous leadership. (Photo credit: Getty Images).

Everything to know about ‘Uber Files’ massive revelations