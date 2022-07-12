News

Bevel hires FTI’s Nneka Etoniru to help lead NY team

It’s a newly created role at the strategic advisory and communications consultancy.

by Katlyn Herman / Added 21 hours ago

Etoniru joins the firm from FTI.

NEW YORK: Bevel, a strategic advisory and communications consultancy, has hired Nneka Etoniru to lead its New York team 

Etoniru will report to Jessica Schaefer, CEO and founder. Etoniru started on June 21 in the newly created role. 

Etoniru was previously senior director on the financial services team at FTI Consulting, leading work with financial technology clients.

“I jumped from FTI to a boutique firm like Bevel because Bevel is highly specialized; it is very mission driven and works closely with founders one-on-one to build their brands from the ground up,” said Etoniru. 

Etoniru’s new role at Bevel will consist of protecting clients’ corporate reputation, providing high-level media strategy, elevating brand recognition and awareness and navigating crises. She will specialize in crafting executive positioning strategies and developing key messaging frameworks.  

“I felt very aligned with [Schaefer] and [partner] Morgan [Borer] from our early conversations, we’re all really committed to growing a client portfolio that highlights women-led and diverse companies,” said Etoniru. 

Bevel, founded in 2017, has offices in New York City, Miami and Santa Monica, California. The firm’s services include media and communications strategy, investor relations, awards and speaking opportunities, talent partnerships and event activations, thought leadership and profile building and social media strategy and support. Bevel represents companies in fintech, crypto and web3, venture capital, private equity, hedge funds, cybersecurity, direct-to-consumer brands and entertainment.  

