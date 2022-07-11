News

Security startup Chainguard hires two from Google to spearhead comms

The software supply chain security company was founded by five ex-Google employees last year.

by Ewan Larkin / Added 26 hours ago

Headshots of Sarah O'Rourke, Kaylin Trychon
Headshots of Sarah O'Rourke, Kaylin Trychon

WASHINGTON: Software supply chain cybersecurity startup Chainguard has named Kaylin Trychon as head of global communications and marketing and Sarah O’Rourke as senior communications manager.

Both started in the newly created roles on July 5. 

Trychon, reporting to cofounder and CEO Dan Lorenc, will manage strategic campaigns, PR, product marketing and audience development. 

“[Cybersecurity] has quickly become a much more mainstream topic,” Trychon said, stressing the impact of the SolarWinds and Log4j events. “Having people that can help communicate with not just potential customers but the overall community is really important [to Chainguard].” 

O’Rourke will handle PR, external affairs and other special projects. She is reporting to Trychon. 

Trychon previously served as head of security comms for all Google-branded businesses. She was also formerly Raytheon's cybersecurity communications manager and a senior account executive at InkHouse. 

At Google, O’Rourke was comms manager for cloud security. She also worked at Edelman as a senior account executive and Burson-Marsteller as an associate. 

Former Google employees, Lorenc, Matt Moore, Scott Nichols, Ville Aikas and Kim Lewandowski founded Chainguard in October 2021. The company recently announced $50 million raised in its Series A funding round.  

Have you registered with us yet?

Register now to enjoy more articles and free email bulletins

Register
Already registered?
Sign in

Resources

Up next:

How one production company is getting men to ‘man up’ for abortion rights

How one production company is getting men to ‘man up’ for abortion rights

Screenshot from a Planned Parenthood campaign.

Planned Parenthood urges women to walk into the eye of the storm — together

Breakfast Briefing: 5 things for PR pros to know on Wednesday morning

Breakfast Briefing: 5 things for PR pros to know on Wednesday morning

Finn Partners picks Shannon Riggs to head Pacific Northwest strategic comms unit

Finn Partners picks Shannon Riggs to head Pacific Northwest strategic comms unit

L-R: Firehouse cofounders Alex Conant and Terry Sullivan.

DC-based Firehouse Strategies secures investment to fuel growth strategy

Photo credit: Getty Images

Twitter hires Rebecca Hahn as global comms head

Some executives dispute the use of the term "Great Resignation." (Photo credit: Getty Images).

Medical marketers vs. the Great Resignation

Etoniru joins the firm from FTI.

Bevel hires FTI’s Nneka Etoniru to help lead NY team

L-RL: Sarah O'Rourke and Kaylin Trychon, both new Chainguard employees.

Security startup Chainguard hires two from Google to spearhead comms

The research found that customers want more content from people like them. (Photo credit: Getty Images).

EnTribe study: Consumers want content from real people, not influencers