Security startup Chainguard hires two Google execs to spearhead comms

The software supply chain security company was founded by five ex-Google employees last year.

by Ewan Larkin / Added 2 hours ago




WASHINGTON: Software supply chain cybersecurity startup Chainguard has named Kaylin Trychon as head of global communications and marketing and Sarah O’Rourke as senior communications manager.

Both started in the newly created roles on July 5. 

Trychon, reporting to cofounder and CEO Dan Lorenc, will manage strategic campaigns, PR, product marketing and audience development. 

“[Cybersecuirty] has quickly become a much more mainstream topic,” Trychon said, stressing the impact of the SolarWinds and Log4j events. “Having people that can help communicate with not just potential customers but the overall community is really important [to Chainguard].” 

O’Rourke will handle PR, external affairs and other special projects. She is reporting to Trychon. 

Trychon previously served as head of security comms for all Google-branded businesses. She was also formerly Raytheon's cybersecurity communications manager and a senior account executive at InkHouse. 

At Google, O’Rourke was comms manager for cloud security. She also worked at Edelman as a senior account executive and Burson Marsteller as an associate. 

Former Google employees, Lorenc, Matt Moore, Scott Nichols, Ville Aikas and Kim Lewandowski founded Chainguard in October 2021. The company recently announced $50 million raised in its Series A funding round.  

