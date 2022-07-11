News

Pernod Ricard USA hires Kathryn Brown to run in-house creative shop

The Mix, Pernod Ricard’s in-house creative agency, will be under Brown’s purview as head of content strategy and activation.

by Diana Bradley / Added 4 hours ago

Brown previously worked at BBDO.
Brown previously worked at BBDO.

NEW YORK: Pernod Ricard U.S.A. has named Kathryn Brown as head of content strategy and activation.

Brown started in the role in May, based in the spirits and wine company's New York City office. She is reporting to Kristen Colonna, VP of Marketing Accelerator.

Brown will be responsible for The Mix, Pernod Ricard's in-house creative agency, focused on "accelerating omnichannel personalization at scale and building built-for-platform content across critical consumer and commerce touchpoints," the company said in a statement.

Pernod Ricard U.S.A. works with Weber Shandwick.

Most recently, Brown was MD at BBDO Worldwide.

Pernod Ricard U.S.A. is the largest subsidiary of Paris-based Pernod Ricard, the world's second-largest spirits and wine company. The company's spirits include Absolut Vodka, Avión Tequila, Chivas Regal Scotch Whisky, the Glenlivet Single Malt Scotch Whisky, Jameson Irish Whiskey, Kahlúa Liqueur and Malibu, among others.

Pernod Ricard U.S.A. is headquartered in New York and has more than 1,000 employees across the country.

Have you registered with us yet?

Register now to enjoy more articles and free email bulletins

Register
Already registered?
Sign in

Resources

Up next:

The leaks raise concerns about Uber's operations during its previous leadership. (Photo credit: Getty Images).

Everything to know about ‘Uber Files’ massive revelations

Brown previously worked at BBDO.

Pernod Ricard USA hires Kathryn Brown to run in-house creative shop

Brill has nearly two decades of industry experience.

Behaviorally appoints Scott Brill as US managing director

Edelman is supporting Tupperware with PR for the campaign.

Minions help Tupperware remind consumers it is ‘still here, alive and relevant’

The hotline was designed to replace the 10-digit National Suicide Prevention Lifeline.

U.S. launches new 988 mental health hotline focused on communities of color

Breakfast Briefing: 5 things for PR pros to know on Monday morning

Breakfast Briefing: 5 things for PR pros to know on Monday morning

‘Crypto comms pioneer’ Martyna Borys-Liszka becomes PR director at Web3 firm

‘Crypto comms pioneer’ Martyna Borys-Liszka becomes PR director at Web3 firm

L-R: Sarah Vellozzi and Tim Peters.

Golin names Tim Peters, Sarah Vellozzi regional corporate leads

Stephanie Matthews is senior business director at Creative Equals.

Diary of a Cannes virgin: As a first-timer, I came across a darker side to the event

'Unhappy Happy People' compiles a range of short clips.

Fisher Wallace backs TikTok mental health comedy