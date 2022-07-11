Pernod Ricard USA hires Kathryn Brown to run in-house creative shop

NEW YORK: Pernod Ricard U.S.A. has named Kathryn Brown as head of content strategy and activation.

Brown started in the role in May, based in the spirits and wine company's New York City office. She is reporting to Kristen Colonna, VP of Marketing Accelerator.

Brown will be responsible for The Mix, Pernod Ricard's in-house creative agency, focused on "accelerating omnichannel personalization at scale and building built-for-platform content across critical consumer and commerce touchpoints," the company said in a statement.

Pernod Ricard U.S.A. works with Weber Shandwick.

Most recently, Brown was MD at BBDO Worldwide.

Pernod Ricard U.S.A. is the largest subsidiary of Paris-based Pernod Ricard, the world's second-largest spirits and wine company. The company's spirits include Absolut Vodka, Avión Tequila, Chivas Regal Scotch Whisky, the Glenlivet Single Malt Scotch Whisky, Jameson Irish Whiskey, Kahlúa Liqueur and Malibu, among others.

Pernod Ricard U.S.A. is headquartered in New York and has more than 1,000 employees across the country.