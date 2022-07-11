Clients are demanding more DE&I from their agencies, asking for help with authentically infusing diversity within their organizations. And agile small- and medium-size shops are building new models based around partnerships and collaboration that can help create more inclusive environments and sustain growth through future business challenges.
In Cannes, Steve Barrett, VP and editorial director of PRWeek and Campaign US, moderated a panel of experts about the prioritization of DE&I. Participants included:
- Bonin Bough, cofounder of Group Black Media
- Ray Carbonell, CEO of Qnary
- Stacy Kemp, principal, marketing and customer strategy, Deloitte Digital
- Alison Pepper, EVP of government relations and sustainability at the 4A’s
- Jennifer Risi, Founder and President of The Sway Effect
- Marielena Santana, EVP and Managing Director at The Sway Effect
- Ashok Sinha, SVP and Head of corporate communications and PR at Audacy
- Dr. Rebecca Swift, Head of Creative Insights at Getty Images
Changing the makeup of agencies
At The Sway Effect, “when we need to put a team together for a project, we bring together talent from across the industry [via our network] to go after a brief,” Risi kicked off the discussion explaining. “For us, it's all about collaboration and breaking down barriers to produce the best work.”
In the aftermath of George Floyd’s murder, Pepper added, there has been “a more concentrated effort to get more diversity in the pipelines.” It’s just a start, she said, adding, “While we're seeing more representation in the junior levels, we still need to see it more in the senior levels.”
That means taking a closer look at “middle management,” said Bough. “What usually happens,” he continued, is “somebody reaches down and pulls those folks into senior leadership.” For diverse candidates, however, he added, “there are not a lot of senior leaders who look like you or whom you relate to or connect to, so you don't have those ladders to bring you up.”
“Identifying what’s happening in the middle is crucial,” Sinha added.
To Kemp, organizations “cannot do it alone.” Which is why Deloitte worked with the Black Executive CMO Alliance on a “two-year program for that middle management layer.” The Alliance has “direct access to 25 CMOS and chief digital officers of color” that help provide participants with “a playbook,” she said, adding “It’s important to find ways to break down the notion of competition or walls” among companies and “come together” to create real change.
Creating a culture of belonging
While “a lot of companies are focused on the optics of it all,” said Santana, “it needs to be more than that — it’s about the culture and the belonging.” Beyond the metrics, she continued, “it has to be about elevating and supporting people, and making them not want to go somewhere else because they can’t be who they truly are within the walls of their company.”
At Qnary, Carbonell noted, “DE&I used to be contained within the HR community.” However, now “the DE&I topic has become a huge pillar across all of the C-suite, leadership and different levels of the organization.” The next step is “how can that drive actions, accountability, actual results and momentum?”
This is something “corporate America knows how to do,” insisted Bough. “We change organizations all the time.” For example, “we want to go green; we publish sustainability reports. We focus on what can be measured and we put effort ahead of output so that we can get the results we want.” A starting place, he shared, is to “look at how diverse the boards are.”
“Awareness is the first step,” added Pepper, “but sometimes awareness doesn’t always translate to an end result.”
Getty Images has taken a different approach to diversity, Swift shared. Its philosophy is “if you create a community, others will come.” For example, in the male-dominated genre of sports photography, “hiring two female photographers at a time,” she explained, helped “build momentum around bringing in more female photographers.”
Additionally, by “encouraging contributors to self-identify,” Swift said, Getty has “created model releases so people can define themselves rather than the photographer or filmmaker defining them.” These steps are helping “create a place where everybody can feel like they belong.”
Solving real business challenges
“At the end of the day, having a DE&I strategy is the solution to most business challenges,” said Sinha, including “recruiting talent during the Great Resignation.” Now, with “fears of a recession, those companies really committed to that strategy will thrive because of DE&I.”
If you’re creating a workplace that “reflects the world around you and drives diversity and inclusion,” then you’re “actioning it rather than just talking about it,” Swift said. Keep in mind though, “there has to be real systemic change,” added Carbonell. “It’s not a problem that we’re going to be able to solve in one generation.”
Complicating the issue of progress is “the short tenure of any executive or talent in any particular role within the organization.” That can result in a strategy change every time, noted Kemp. This is an area where “all of us from agency to technology” can “come together and not compete against one another” to “provide some consistency as things change over.”
Bough concurred: “We have to track the moment.”
“Obviously we have more work to do as an industry,” concluded Risi, “but I’m encouraged by where we’re going.” For her clients “who are more diverse and inclusive, their business performance has never been better.”