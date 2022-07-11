EnTribe study: Consumers want content from real people, not influencers

OAKLAND, CA: Community and content development software-as-a-service platform EnTribe has found in research on the impact of user-generated content in marketing that consumers want to hear from people more like them.

There is growing evidence that consumers prefer to see content from real customers instead of traditional influencers, according to the survey. Polling more than 800 people across the U.S., the survey found that 85% of consumers find influencers inauthentic or unrelatable, and the same percentage would like to see content from individuals who have experience with the product.

Whereas using influencers may negatively impact a consumer's perception of a brand, reported by 29%, a significant majority report that UGC would increase their trust in the brand (84%) and make them more likely to buy a product or service (77%). Meanwhile, 65% said that they would be more loyal to a brand if they used their content in marketing initiatives.

The findings corroborate an increasing sense that brand-sponsored content from macro-influencers may be a thing of the past. While many brands are moving away from influencers toward micro-influencers, EnTribe suggests that a further shift to using one's own customers may actually be the most effective way to increase engagement with consumers and drive purchases.

The platform further recommends offering incentives to these customers to submit their content for use, with 76% of respondents said they preferred discounts or rewards points, according to the research.