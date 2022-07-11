News

Behaviorally appoints Scott Brill as US managing director

The company launched its eFluence division this year, reporting to Brill.

by Natasha Bach / Added 2 hours ago

Brill has nearly two decades of industry experience.
Brill has nearly two decades of industry experience.

TEANECK, NJ: Behavioral insights consultancy Behaviorally has appointed Scott Brill as U.S. MD

Brill will oversee integration of the company’s AI technology with its research for its customer success team. While Brill will be working directly with Behaviorally’s U.S. teams, he will also have an active relationship with the global leadership team, the company said in a statement.

Brill has close to 20 years of experience in market research. He most recently led the eFluence technology division of Behaviorally and previously held the position of chief commercial officer, leading the global sales team. Before joining Behaviorally, Brill spent nearly a decade at PRS IN VIVO, serving as VP of global research, SVP of global research and client development, and finally as chief commercial officer. 

Behaviorally combines consumer marketing insights with its behavioral framework, AI technology, and a digital-first approach to help brands drive purchases.

The company launched its eFluence division this year, led by Brill, that helps brands drive sales “at the digital shelf and influence the holistic omnichannel shopper journey,” Behaviorally said in a statement at the time.

Have you registered with us yet?

Register now to enjoy more articles and free email bulletins

Register
Already registered?
Sign in

Resources

Up next:

Brill has nearly two decades of industry experience.

Behaviorally appoints Scott Brill as US managing director

Edelman is supporting Tupperware with PR for the campaign.

Minions help Tupperware remind consumers it is ‘still here, alive and relevant’

The hotline was designed to replace the 10-digit National Suicide Prevention Lifeline.

U.S. launches new 988 mental health hotline focused on communities of color

Breakfast Briefing: 5 things for PR pros to know on Monday morning

Breakfast Briefing: 5 things for PR pros to know on Monday morning

‘Crypto comms pioneer’ Martyna Borys-Liszka becomes PR director at Web3 firm

‘Crypto comms pioneer’ Martyna Borys-Liszka becomes PR director at Web3 firm

L-R: Sarah Vellozzi and Tim Peters.

Golin names Tim Peters, Sarah Vellozzi regional corporate leads

Stephanie Matthews is senior business director at Creative Equals.

Diary of a Cannes virgin: As a first-timer, I came across a darker side to the event

'Unhappy Happy People' compiles a range of short clips.

Fisher Wallace backs TikTok mental health comedy

Current Global ups Renee Austin to president of North America

Current Global ups Renee Austin to president of North America

Diana Brooks, chief vision officer, The 3rd Eye.

In a post-Roe world, we need to be better at marketing healthcare to women