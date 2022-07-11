Behaviorally appoints Scott Brill as US managing director

TEANECK, NJ: Behavioral insights consultancy Behaviorally has appointed Scott Brill as U.S. MD

Brill will oversee integration of the company’s AI technology with its research for its customer success team. While Brill will be working directly with Behaviorally’s U.S. teams, he will also have an active relationship with the global leadership team, the company said in a statement.

Brill has close to 20 years of experience in market research. He most recently led the eFluence technology division of Behaviorally and previously held the position of chief commercial officer, leading the global sales team. Before joining Behaviorally, Brill spent nearly a decade at PRS IN VIVO, serving as VP of global research, SVP of global research and client development, and finally as chief commercial officer.

Behaviorally combines consumer marketing insights with its behavioral framework, AI technology, and a digital-first approach to help brands drive purchases.

The company launched its eFluence division this year, led by Brill, that helps brands drive sales “at the digital shelf and influence the holistic omnichannel shopper journey,” Behaviorally said in a statement at the time.