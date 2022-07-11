Minions help Tupperware remind consumers it is ‘still here, alive and relevant’

ORLANDO, FL: Tupperware parties were all the rage in the 1970s, making one a perfect fit for a cameo in Universal Pictures Minions; The Rise of Gru, which takes place in 1976 California.

The animated movie details how the character Gru became a supervillain. One scene involves Gru’s mother throwing a Tupperware party for the Minions, his yellow, blob-like henchmen. Spoiler alert: Minions are also highly entertained by the “fart noise” the Tupperware seal creates.

The impetus for the partnership came from the studio. Universal Pictures approached the brand about its appearance in the film. “Tupperware was a vital part of 70s culture; it was something from a nostalgia perspective that they wanted to include,” said Cameron Klaus, VP of global communications and PR at Tupperware. “We worked with them on how the products looked in the scene to make sure it was authentic to our food-storage containers, bowls and met the aesthetic of our design.”

For Tupperware, its appearance in the animation is an opportunity to remind consumers that the brand is “still here, alive and relevant,” said Klaus. Many people, she said, have had Tupperware products in their family for decades and remember their mother or grandmother using them.

The brand is promoting the partnership with a recipe booklet available on its website. “We used our culinary experts internally to help us create the unexpected, mischievous recipes of the Minions,” said Klaus. “It’s a fun take on snacks.” Recipes include Gru’s Popcorn, Slip n Slide Sushi, Sinister Crackers and Corruptcakes.

“We have also figured out how our products match up to the Minions and their behavior,” Klaus said. For example, Tupperware’s website has a landing page promoting its banana keepers, since Minions are such big fans of the fruit.

Tupperware parties, which are hosted by a Tupperware representative who invites friends and neighbors into their home to see the product line, are still a way for the brand to sell goods directly to consumers. Tupperware is using the movie to advertise real-life Tupperware parties, yet one thing that has changed since their heyday in the 1970s is that parties can now be hosted virtually.

Tupperware is also releasing a limited-edition Minions Tupperware Collection, including canisters and a snack keeper featuring images of the Minions dressed in their best “Tupperware Lady” attire and a Dave reusable water bottle.

Staying true to the brand’s film appearance, the collection is only available through the company’s local sales representatives. “So it is bringing that full circle to life of the Tupperware sellers in the movie and bringing it through to our sellers [in real life],” said Klaus.

Tupperware is sharing creative content for this campaign on its LinkedIn, Facebook, TikTok, Twitter and Instagram channels in the U.S. Influencers and U.S.-based employees who are fans of Minions are also helping to spread word on social media, Klaus explained.

Budget information was not disclosed. Edelman is supporting Tupperware with PR for the campaign. Time, the Associated Press and Variety have noted Tupperware's appearance in the film in their coverage.

Minions: The Rise of Gru opened in theaters on July 1. As of Sunday, it grossed $210.1 million in the U.S. and Canada and $189.8 million in other territories. It is the ninth-highest-grossing film of 2022 and the highest-grossing animated film of this year.

Another trend helping to drive the film’s popularity is the viral #gentleminions TikTok trend, which involves teenage boys going to the film in full suits, dress shirts and sunglasses. Some theaters have banned the wearing of suits from screenings or issued strict warnings about disturbing other moviegoers.

Tupperware hasn’t responded to the #gentleminions trend, noted Klaus.