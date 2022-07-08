Golin names Tim Peters, Sarah Vellozzi regional corporate leads

CHICAGO: Golin has promoted Tim Peters to U.S. corporate lead for the Midwest and West regions and Sarah Vellozzi to head the East.

Peters is reporting to Ginger Porter, president of the Midwest, and Vellozzi is reporting to Dawn Langeland, president of New York. Both Peters and Vellozzi started in the newly created roles on July 1, and both executives also report to Scott Farrell, global president of corporate comms.

“We’ve had phenomenal growth over the past several years in our corporate practice, but it’s been largely centered in Chicago and New York,” Farrell said. “Based on the outstanding leadership that [Peters] and [Vellozzi] have demonstrated in growing the business there, we felt it was time to share their talents with the broader organization.”

Golin’s corporate practice accounts for 30% of the firm’s U.S. client portfolio, the firm said in a statement. Peters and Vellozzi will work to drive organic growth in other U.S. offices, while also expanding Golin’s client base.

Golin’s revenue increased by 29% globally to $320 million and by nearly 25% in the U.S. to $200 million last year, with nearly every office seeing double-digit gains, according to PRWeek’s Agency Business Report 2022.

As well as overseeing their respective regions, Vellozzi, based in New York, will collaborate with fellow Golin agencies The Brooklyn Brothers and DeVries Global, while Peters will work closely with Golin’s U.S. health practice.

Peters was formerly EVP of corporate and public affairs for Golin Chicago. Before joining the Interpublic Group agency, he served as Edelman’s EVP of corporate affairs. He also previously worked at McDonald’s as senior director of global stakeholder engagement.

Joanna Krupa-Brown, previously Zeno’s EVP of corporate and consumer comms, will assume Peters’ prior role. She started in the position in May.

Vellozzi, who joined the agency in 2016, was most recently EVP and head of corporate communications for Golin New York. Prior to that, she was an SVP and partner at FleishmanHillard, handling reputation management.

Golin recently hired Jim Goldman to run the agency’s San Francisco office and promoted Jeff Beringer to president of its global digital specialty.