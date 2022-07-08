News

Fisher Wallace backs TikTok mental health comedy

The company hopes to use the platform to encourage dialogue around mental health in an unconventional way.

by Mackenzie Allen, MM+M / Added 1 hour ago

'Unhappy Happy People' compiles a range of short clips.
'Unhappy Happy People' compiles a range of short clips.

Fisher Wallace Laboratories, maker of a device approved by the Food and Drug Administration for the treatment of depression, insomnia and anxiety, is promoting itself (and mental wellness in general) in an unconventional way: By lending its support to “Unhappy Happy People,” a TikTok comedy series. In doing so, the company hopes to stimulate dialogue and eliminate the stigma surrounding conversations about mental health. 

“Unhappy Happy People” compiles a range of short clips in which comedians riff on their experiences with mental health. Through comedy, Fisher Wallace believes, some of the remaining barriers around discussing mental health can be eliminated.

@unhappyhappypeople

Welcome to the depths ☠️ #standup #standupcomedy #mentalhealth

♬ original sound – UnhappyHappyPeople

Alexandra Gilson, VP of paid social at CMI Media Group, is bullish on the approach. “Social media is a place where we can lean in with pharma into those conversations and provide resources and support for those people who maybe are suffering silently. We can give them the help that they need,” she said.

@unhappyhappypeople

Let’s get real – we’re all alittle mentally ill. ��Comedian – @Nina Tarr #mentalhealth #standupcomedy #standup #fisherwallace

♬ original sound – UnhappyHappyPeople

But is a comedy series the way to do that? There is a risk, after all, of downplaying the severity of mental health issues for an impressionable audience. Gilson’s peer, SVP of CMI’s social center of excellence Josh Simon, dismissed such concerns and said that TikTok is the perfect platform to expand upon traditional dialogues around mental health. 

“It isn’t like the traditional social networks,” he explained. “It has to feel authentic. That means showing real faces and making it feel less produced,” he said.

This story first appeared on mmm-online.com. 

Have you registered with us yet?

Register now to enjoy more articles and free email bulletins

Register
Already registered?
Sign in

Resources

Up next:

Stephanie Matthews is senior business director at Creative Equals.

Diary of a Cannes virgin: As a first-timer, I came across a darker side to the event

'Unhappy Happy People' compiles a range of short clips.

Fisher Wallace backs TikTok mental health comedy

Current Global ups Renee Austin to president of North America

Current Global ups Renee Austin to president of North America

Diana Brooks, chief vision officer, The 3rd Eye.

In a post-Roe world, we need to be better at marketing healthcare to women

Breakfast Briefing: 5 things for PR pros to know on Friday morning

Breakfast Briefing: 5 things for PR pros to know on Friday morning

Tim Szonyi steers Stoli’s rapid rebrand

Tim Szonyi steers Stoli’s rapid rebrand

Blackwell was founder and CEO of Ready for Change.

Troy Blackwell Jr. joins Peace Corps as press director

Photo credit: Getty Images

BTS and Elon Musk? RadioShack and Disney? What brands do you want to see CoTweet?

Changemakers will reward PR agencies that truly embrace DE&I

Changemakers will reward PR agencies that truly embrace DE&I

How brands like Chipotle and Duolingo are driving brand love on Roblox

How brands like Chipotle and Duolingo are driving brand love on Roblox