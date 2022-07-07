News

Troy Blackwell Jr. joins Peace Corps as press director

Blackwell was founder and CEO of Ready for Change and has run for office as well as working on the Biden-Harris 2020 campaign.

by Diana Bradley / Added 2 hours ago

WASHINGTON: Politico and activist Troy Blackwell Jr. has joined the Peace Corps as its press director. 

Blackwell will report to communications director Faith Halaiko. Blackwell said in a LinkedIn post that he will serve as the principal point of contact for news media and the public, both domestically and in 64 overseas posts.

The position has been vacant since the start of the Biden administration, he said via email. 

Blackwell said that after more than two years of careful monitoring and evaluating the COVID-19 pandemic, the Peace Corps is returning volunteers to service on a rolling basis, and he will lead media relations related to that initiative. 

The Peace Corps’ mission is to promote world peace and friendship by fulfilling three goals: helping the people of interested countries in meeting their need for trained men and women; promoting a better understanding of Americans on the part of the peoples served and advancing a better understanding of other peoples on the part of Americans, according to its website. Since its inception in 1961, more than 240,000 Americans have served in 142 countries.

Most recently, Blackwell was founder and CEO of Ready for Change, a political action committee dedicated to get-out-the-vote activities and an advisory board member for the Diversity Action Alliance. He said Ready for Change is being paused.

Blackwell is also chairperson and chief spokesperson of Big Apple Performing Arts, home to the New York City Gay Men’s Chorus and the Youth Pride Chorus.

Blackwell also ran for a Bronx district of the New York City Council and worked in press advance capacities for the Biden-Harris 2020 campaign. He worked to get out the LGBTQ+ vote by hosting Out for Biden events featuring guests such as actor Wilson Cruz and Pennsylvania State Representative Malcolm Kenyatta. 

In 2020, Blackwell was named Most Purposeful Person under 30 at PRWeek’s Purpose Awards. He was also on PRWeek’s Pride in PR list for 2022.

Troy Blackwell Jr. joins Peace Corps as press director

