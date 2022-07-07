BTS and Elon Musk? RadioShack and Disney? What brands do you want to see CoTweet?

Unexpected brand collaborations are nothing new.

In recent years, KFC and Crocs, Cheez-It crackers and House Wine, Le Creuset and Star Wars, and Arizona Iced Tea and Adidas are just a handful of brands that have teamed up, surprising fans.

But are brand collaborations about to get even stranger? With CoTweets – a new feature Twitter is testing which will allow users to co-author tweets – maybe.

Alessandro Paluzzi, a tech info leaker and mobile developer, tweeted Thursday that the feature is not officially available to users yet but shared a test of what it will look like.

Everyone is used to brands roasting each other on Twitter. But the CoTweets feature may unite some.

What is the weirdest duo you hope to see pen a co-authored tweet?