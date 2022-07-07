Blog

BTS and Elon Musk? RadioShack and Disney? What brands do you want to see CoTweet?

Everyone is used to brands roasting each other on Twitter. But the CoTweets feature may unite some.

Added 1 hour ago

Photo credit: Getty Images
Photo credit: Getty Images

Unexpected brand collaborations are nothing new. 

In recent years, KFC and Crocs, Cheez-It crackers and House Wine, Le Creuset and Star Wars, and Arizona Iced Tea and Adidas are just a handful of brands that have teamed up, surprising fans.

But are brand collaborations about to get even stranger? With CoTweets – a new feature Twitter is testing which will allow users to co-author tweets – maybe.

Alessandro Paluzzi, a tech info leaker and mobile developer, tweeted Thursday that the feature is not officially available to users yet but shared a test of what it will look like.  

Everyone is used to brands roasting each other on Twitter. But the CoTweets feature may unite some.

What is the weirdest duo you hope to see pen a co-authored tweet?

Have you registered with us yet?

Register now to enjoy more articles and free email bulletins

Register
Already registered?
Sign in

Resources

Up next:

Photo credit: Getty Images

BTS and Elon Musk? RadioShack and Disney? What brands do you want to see CoTweet?

Changemakers will reward PR agencies that truly embrace DE&I

Changemakers will reward PR agencies that truly embrace DE&I

How brands like Chipotle and Duolingo are driving brand love on Roblox

How brands like Chipotle and Duolingo are driving brand love on Roblox

From followings to formulas: The algorithms are in charge of influencer marketing now, and marketers must adapt

From followings to formulas: The algorithms are in charge of influencer marketing now, and marketers must adapt

‘People needed a way to escape constant connectivity’: Inside Visit Iceland’s effort to get visitors to ‘outhorse’ work emails

‘People needed a way to escape constant connectivity’: Inside Visit Iceland’s effort to get visitors to ‘outhorse’ work emails

Duolingo’s owl is reminding people to complete their lessons from the metaverse

Duolingo’s owl is reminding people to complete their lessons from the metaverse

The latest campaign from Quit Partners is trying to reach Minnesota residents outside the Twin Cities.

How Minnesota is helping marginalized groups quit smoking

Khloe Kardashian stars in Biohaven's campaign.

#RelieveYourFeed and change your social media life

Breakfast Briefing: 5 things for PR pros to know on Thursday morning

Breakfast Briefing: 5 things for PR pros to know on Thursday morning

The PR Week: 7.7.2022 - James Wright, Havas

The PR Week: 7.7.2022 - James Wright, Havas