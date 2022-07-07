Changemakers will reward PR agencies that truly embrace DE&I

The Diversity Action Alliance’s annual dinner last month provided a sobering reminder that, while progress has been made on DE&I in the creative industries, there is still a lot more work to be done and no room for complacency.

Speakers at the dinner exhorted attendees to continue the drive toward meaningful and positive change and not be a bystander to continued inequality.

Over two years on from the murder of George Floyd, which alongside other egregious events became a catalyst for change, everyone must continue to take action to end discrimination based on the color of someone’s skin and transition the world into a fairer place - we can’t succumb to “race fatigue” or let allyship fade.

Given the febrile state of civil discourse in the U.S. around issues of gender and sexuality, the same applies to equity and inclusion for women and LGBTQ+ communities. We must also embrace those with disabilities and people of all ages.

That’s why PRWeek has teamed up with Google to launch Changemakers, a DE&I initiative that will really kick the tires of the rhetoric we have heard from PR agencies over the past 2.5 years and identify the true state of diversity within the partners clients choose to help them support their brands and businesses.

This goes way beyond hiring a chief diversity officer or head of DE&I. It speaks to infusing DEI throughout an organization in an authentic manner, from the most junior to senior ranks, so agencies mirror the same goals and values as their clients and reflect the make-up of employees and customers at those brands.

Firms will be tasked with explaining exactly what they are doing to provide a truly inclusive workplace for all staffers, where everyone feels comfortable showing up as their true selves.

A Changemakers Advisory Council of senior in-house client-side PR leaders will assess the merits of each agency and select our cohort of successful firms. These firms will be profiled in content activations including Q&A articles, podcast interviews and a panel at PRWeek’s PRDecoded Conference in Chicago on October 11-12.

They will truly be able to call themselves Changemakers.

If you represent an agency, click here to register your interest in applying to be a Changemaker.

If you are a client interested in being part of the Changemakers Advisory Council, email me and tell me what you can bring to the table.

This is an important initiative and we are proud to be working with Google to elevate the drive toward true DE&I in the PR industry. Let’s celebrate the agencies that are backing up their rhetoric with real action.