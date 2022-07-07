How brands like Chipotle and Duolingo are driving brand love on Roblox
Roblox is the next big platform for driving consumer interaction with brands. But they can’t do it on the cheap. Brands will have to put the work in to impress customers with immersive and customizable experiences.
Sign in to continue
Need to activate your subscription?
Domain/Group Subscriptions
Click here >>
Individual Subscriptions
Click here >>
Need to activate your Subscription
Company Wide Subscriptions
Click here >>
UK Individual Subscribers
Click here >>