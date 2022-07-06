News

White House communications director Kate Bedingfield to step down

Bedingfield follows Jen Psaki, former top spokesperson for Biden, who left in May.

by Frank Washkuch / Added 3 hours ago

Bedingfield steps in for former spokesperson Jen Psaki in March. (Photo credit: Getty Images).
Bedingfield steps in for former spokesperson Jen Psaki in March. (Photo credit: Getty Images).

WASHINGTON: White House communications director Kate Bedingfield is planning to step down in late July, the Biden administration said on Wednesday. 

The veteran Democratic Party strategist will depart the West Wing to spend more time with her husband and young children after two and a half years leading the Biden administration’s communications strategy. 

The White House did not name her replacement. Among the people said to be in contention to replace Bedingfield is Liz Allen, who also worked for Biden when he was vice president and as deputy communications director for former President Barack Obama. 

Bedingfield is departing the West Wing’s top communications role as President Joe Biden is mired in poor approval ratings amid high gas prices and inflation and as his party is facing political headwinds ahead of November’s midterm elections. 

Before serving as Biden’s top communications adviser in the White House, Bedingfield was a communications aide to Biden during his second term as vice president. She later served as deputy campaign manager and communications director on Biden’s 2020 presidential campaign before joining his administration as communications director. She has also worked in corporate communications and as an aide to former Sen. John Edwards (D-NC). 

Bedingfield is the latest prominent communications aide to depart the West Wing, following former White House press secretary Jen Psaki, who left in May and was replaced by Karine Jean-Pierre.

