Have Her Back women’s equity consultancy closes after nearly three years

CHICAGO: Consultancy Have Her Back (HHB) has closed down after nearly three years in business.

“Yesterday, we shared the sad news that we are closing Have Her Back. While 90% of startups fail, I believed we would defy those odds. And for a while, we did just that,” said Caroline Dettman, former Golin chief creative officer and founding partner of HHB, on LinkedIn.

HHB partnered with companies and brands to advance equity for women while driving business outcomes via consulting on internal cultural change and go-to-market strategy.

“I’m proud of what we accomplished. Driving progress in equity for all was, and is, a calling; HHB made an impact on equity with our clients; we showed the world that innovation is needed in the diversity, equity and inclusion space,” said Dettman, a PRWeek Hall of Femme 2019 honoree.

She could not be immediately reached for further comment.

Dettman launched HHB alongside two other Golin alums, former executive director of marketing Erin Gallagher and chief people officer Pamela Culpepper. The concept was born out of Golin’s Have Her Back initiative, which strived to hire, train and empower female creative directors.

Golin parent Interpublic Group held a minority ownership stake in HHB. IPG global CFO Ellen Johnson served on the consultancy’s board.

Dettman said that the world has changed drastically since HHB was founded in 2019, but emphasized the “need for workplaces and society to make more progress in equity for all.”

She concluded her post by looking to the future. “In terms of what’s next, I will be taking some time to figure that out; but you can be sure that my commitment to equity lives on,” she said.