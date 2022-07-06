News

Ukrainian agencies team up to gain international recognition

Creative agencies Iamidea and Lazarev have joined forces to create a platform that helps Ukrainian creative agencies raise their profiles among international brands amid the war.

by Natasha Bach / Added 2 hours ago

Ukrainian ad agencies have been surviving on work from foreign clients since the country was invaded by Russian forces in February, making it impossible for local businesses to advertise. 

But getting recognized among the international marketplace isn’t easy. That’s why Iamidea and Lazarev, two creative agencies based in Ukraine, have partnered to create a tool called Ukrainian Power, with a platform for creatives in the country to find work from abroad.

The website showcases dozens of Ukrainian creative agencies, providing details on their previous work, access to showreels and awards and accolades they have received. Services offered by the agencies listed range from strategy, to digital marketing, influencer marketing, content production, web design and PR. 

The hope is that international clients will use the database to search for and partner with Ukrainian creatives with whom they can work on upcoming projects. 

The platform is a response to the war in Ukraine, providing alternative means for creative businesses within the country to adapt. The creators of Ukrainian Power explain that the objective is to cooperate, not compete, with agencies abroad.

“We can be either a rival to foreign agencies, or we can be their powerful partner. With the new creative power coming from Ukraine we can make an industry a better place, just by working together with agencies or companies that are willing to cooperate,” said Igor Finashkin, cofounder of Iamidea, in a statement. “It can move us forward together and contribute to market development.”

Iamidea is a creative agency. Lazarev is a digital product design agency specializing in UI/UX.

This story first appeared on campaignlive.com. 

