Speakers:
· Richard Hatzfeld, Senior Partner, Global Public Health, FINN Partners
· Alexandra Novokhatskaya Frith, Walgreens Health, Walgreens Boots Alliance
Moderator: Steve Barrett, VP & Editorial Director, PRWeek
Pretty much every story or narrative these days has to be communicated through a public health lens in some form or fashion, whether that involves coronavirus infection, vaccines, travel, returning to physical work spaces or leisure. But as recent criticism of high-profile Spotify influencer Joe Rogan and the case of Novak Djokovic’s vaccine status show, there is a vast amount of misleading and false information out there.
This podcast explores why trusted brands have a crucial role to play in promoting credible, science-based healthcare information, illustrated by effective examples of how they are going about this. The responsibility and opportunity lies not just with brands operating in the heavily regulated pure health/pharma space, but also mainstream brands where health is one lens through which they communicate.