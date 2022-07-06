V&V launches mentoring programme for small businesses

Singapore-based PR consultancy V&V has launched of a publicity education programme in Singapore. ‘Hack Your Own PR’ is a nine-week course designed for small-business owners who want to learn how to do their own PR without the large fees associated with agency retainers.

V&V’s founder and publicist, Lynda Williams (pictured above), along with other experienced journalists will teach businesses how to navigate the digital landscape and win their own headlines. The first intake kicks off in September where participants will get a first-hand experience of how media works⁠, what journalists are looking for, and how to write and pitch a story⁠.

On launching the programme, Williams says, “Small businesses were hit hard during the pandemic and are now enduring a second wave of adversity with inflation and the rising costs of goods, services and labour. I am confident that Hack Your Own PR is the perfect support for this sorely under-serviced segment of clever innovators. I know they’ve got incredible stories, and most don’t have the dollars required for a traditional PR retainer.”

The course is a mix of live classes as well as ‘meet the press’ sessions with leading journalists in the country. Prior to the Singapore launch, Hack Your Own PR ran successfully in Australia for three years where it was led by publicist and PR educator, Odette Barry.