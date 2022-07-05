News

A new chapter: New York Public Library’s comms head Angela Montefinise exits

Montefinise has worked at the public library system for 12 years.

by Diana Bradley / Added 7 hours ago

Photo credit: Getty Images
NEW YORK: New York Public Library’s VP of communications and marketing Angela Montefinise is “starting a new chapter.”

Montefinise, who has worked at the public library system for 12 years, noted in a LinkedIn post that she is starting as chief communications and content officer “at another important and incredible NYC/internationally beloved institution” on July 18. She was not immediately available for comment.

In the post, she noted that during her time at New York Public Library, she and her team “gave the institution a voice, we raised awareness, we shined a spotlight on all the great work happening in our branches and research centers, we contributed to progress on all KPIs. And we had fun.”

Montefinise’s team also made her a goodbye video featuring the library’s lion mascot forlornly walking around the office, taking in her departure.

Since joining the New York Public Library in 2010 as director of media relations, Montefinise has been promoted several times. She stepped into her current position in March, leading an in-house team of 30 communications professionals, according to her LinkedIn profile.

One recent campaign Montefinise worked on was the New York Public Library’s historic move last fall to make fines for late book returns a thing of the past. All late fines have been eliminated going forward — and all existing fines and fees in patron accounts were cleared.

Earlier in her career, Montefinise was a news reporter and Saturday assignment editor for the New York Post.

 

