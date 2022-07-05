The Ad Council relaunches Creators for Good

NEW YORK: The Ad Council has relaunched Creators for Good, its talent engagement division, effective July 6.

Led by Kerry Perse, Creators for Good specializes in developing strategy for and activating influencers, trusted messengers, celebrities and subject experts to help promote campaign messages. The division leverages the Ad Council’s established relationships in the media, marketing, advertising and technology industries to identify and amplify trusted voices on the nation’s most pressing issues.

Creators for Good will expand its new data tools, deepen partnerships with leading social platforms and expand its approach to feature trusted messengers – including doctors, medical experts, community leaders and others – giving them the platform to share their expertise on a large scale.

Previous services of the division were primarily focused on activating celebrity-level talent to help generate reach and awareness of campaign issues.

“To this day we continue to find that celebrity involvement in our campaigns is highly effective at generating that reach and relevance of our campaigns,” said Perse. “But we also determined that it was important to leverage trusted messengers beyond celebrities.”

In Creators for Good’s new form, a dedicated team of influencer specialists are continuing to go beyond one-time activations to collaborate with issue experts and influencers on holistic, year-round programs. The programs and relationships provide quantifiable, measurable results based on campaign objectives for continued impact, according to an Ad Council statement.

Creators for Good will also leverage new PassionPoints surveys of over 100,000 potential influencer partners supported by a custom data dashboard, which will also be used continuously to determine the voices who are trusted, knowledgeable and authentically connected to each campaign.

Beyond core services in strategic planning, activation and direct outreach, new capabilities include ambassador program development, trusted messenger summits, case studies and research and evaluation offerings.

Creators for Good first launched in 2015 and has engaged more than 2,300 influential voices across 50 campaign issues. The division’s recent work on the It’s Up To You COVID-19 vaccine campaign leveraged more than 1,445 trusted messengers and reached 15-20% of vaccine eligible Americans.