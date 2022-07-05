National LGBTQ Task Force issues two RFPs ahead of 50th anniversary

WASHINGTON: The National LGBTQ Task Force has issued two RFPs ahead of its 50th anniversary.

The Task Force, the oldest LGBTQ organization in the U.S., kicked off its RFP processes last week, seeking support in marketing and publicity, as well as event management and planning, respectively.

As well as raising awareness, the media relations agency will be responsible for managing fundraising, highlighting fundraising efforts and creating a strategy to amplify the Task Force's annual membership plan.

The event management firm will oversee activities such as panel discussions, historical talks and virtual celebrations; it would also suggest ways the Task Force can expand, particularly in corporate and foundational sponsors.

The selected agencies will work together and in tandem with the Task Force's communications department.

Cathy Renna, director of communications at the Task Force, said that an ideal agency would not only demonstrate effective community engagement, but also develop a plan that educates the public to secure LGBTQ rights and equality.

The Task Force is particularly interested in firms with expertise and knowledge of the LGBTQ community that can also extend the organization's reach nationwide.

"We want folks that have reach beyond just the large media markets. The fights that our community is facing are happening across the country and at the state level," Renna said. "This could be an opportunity to leverage the Task Force, other organizations and pieces of queer history in places where it's needed most."

Successful candidates would also showcase a commitment to diversity, equity and inclusion.

The Task Force will begin its 50th anniversary celebration at its annual Creating Change conference in San Francisco on February 17-21, 2023, but events will begin in late 2022 and continue throughout next year. Other key events include the Winter Party Festival and the Task Force Gala.

The combined budget for the selected agencies is $500,000. There is no incumbent on the account. Deadline for submission is July 15, with successful candidates to be notified no later than July 30.