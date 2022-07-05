News

How Minnesota is helping marginalized groups quit smoking

The Quit Partner initiative is reaching out to three specific groups with its latest campaign.

by Eric Berger / Added 2 hours ago

The latest campaign from Quit Partners is trying to reach Minnesota residents outside the Twin Cities.
The latest campaign from Quit Partners is trying to reach Minnesota residents outside the Twin Cities.

MINNEAPOLIS: Quit Partner, a Minnesota state initiative that helps people stop using tobacco, has three groups in mind with its latest campaign: state residents outside the Twin Cities, African Americans and the Hmong community. 

“We wanted to make sure that we were reflecting some of those communities within Minnesota that are struggling with commercial tobacco,” said Zachary Keenan, design director for Haberman, the marketing agency that created the Keep Quitting campaign.

The Minnesota Department of Health effort aims to use relatable moments faced by people trying to quit tobacco to reach those in disproportionately affected communities.

The campaign, which launched in mid-June, comes as cigarette smoking has fallen significantly in recent decades. In 2005, 20% of the U.S. population were smokers, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. In 2020, that figure was down to 12%. However, the numbers are higher among some populations. In 2020, the percentage of cigarette smokers among non-Hispanic white adults was 62% higher in rural areas than in urban areas, according to the CDC.

“We want to make sure that we're communicating to the state as a whole, so [we are] making sure that we represent rural communities, too,” said Keenan. 

A campaign video begins with a Black woman looking pained as she stands before a bathroom mirror and puts a pack of menthol cigarettes in the sink and lets water run over it. The tobacco industry long marketed menthol cigarettes to African Americans; the Food and Drug Administration is working to ban the sale of such cigarettes. 

“This will be the hardest thing you will ever do,” says a voiceover. “Quitting is where life gets real.”

The video then shows a man who appears to be working in a rural area and a Hmong man taking positive steps to quit smoking, such as using a nicotine patch and gum, and appearing to feel better as a result. The spot concludes by promoting Quit Partner, which offers free coaching, nicotine patches and gum.

The group worked on the campaign with the Hmong American Partnership, a nonprofit that helps the Hmong population in the Twin Cities. The organization connected the creatives with a Hmong family, which invited the team to shoot the commercial in its home, Keenan said. The spot shows them enjoying a meal of traditional Hmong dishes.

“[It has] small touches that might be overlooked by people who wouldn’t pick up on it but the people who we need to communicate to definitely see those things,” Keenan said.

Quit Partner invested $185,000 to produce the campaign, according to the group. It is promoting it through a mix of video, social, digital display, out-of-home and print executions, the organization said in a statement. It is also working with 18 community publications to reach people who are most affected by tobacco-related disparities.

The campaign will run into summer 2023.

Have you registered with us yet?

Register now to enjoy more articles and free email bulletins

Register
Already registered?
Sign in

Resources

Up next:

The latest campaign from Quit Partners is trying to reach Minnesota residents outside the Twin Cities.

How Minnesota is helping marginalized groups quit smoking

Khloe Kardashian stars in Biohaven's campaign.

#RelieveYourFeed and change your social media life

Breakfast Briefing: 5 things for PR pros to know on Thursday morning

Breakfast Briefing: 5 things for PR pros to know on Thursday morning

The PR Week: 7.7.2022 - James Wright, Havas

The PR Week: 7.7.2022 - James Wright, Havas

Bedingfield steps in for former spokesperson Jen Psaki in March. (Photo credit: Getty Images).

White House communications director Kate Bedingfield to step down

Chaudhary has also worked at Golin and Cohn & Wolfe.

North America president Neera Chaudhary to exit Ketchum

L-R: Have Her Back cofounders Caroline Dettman, Pamela Culpepper and Erin Gallagher.

Have Her Back women’s equity consultancy closes after nearly three years

Bodyform highlights insomnia during periods

Bodyform highlights insomnia during periods

Ukrainian agencies team up to gain international recognition

Ukrainian agencies team up to gain international recognition

InMoment users will have tools including direct survey, digital feedback, online ratings and reviews and social data. (Photo credit: Getty Images).

InMoment acquires ReviewTrackers