InMoment acquires ReviewTrackers

The customer review management software company will boost InMoment’s insights and analytics.

by Natasha Bach / Added 16 minutes ago

InMoment users will have tools including direct survey, digital feedback, online ratings and reviews and social data. (Photo credit: Getty Images).
InMoment users will have tools including direct survey, digital feedback, online ratings and reviews and social data. (Photo credit: Getty Images).

SOUTH JORDAN, UT: Experience improvement platform provider InMoment has acquired ReviewTrackers, a customer review management software company. 

ReviewTrackers helps users understand and manage customer reviews. With this acquisition, InMoment will be better able to give users access to both solicited and unsolicited feedback, driving improved customer insights and analytics. 

Users will have tools at their fingertips including direct survey, digital feedback, online ratings and reviews and social data. The two companies will provide an integrated service that will bolster a brand’s ability to manage and improve their relationship with its customer. Their aim is that this combined insight and action will help companies build more authentic connections with and retain customers, the companies said in a statement. 

ReviewTrackers employees will continue in their roles following the acquisition, the companies said. 

