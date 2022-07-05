Feature

PRWeek Power List 2022 - 15. Mark Truby, Ford Motor Company

CCO

Added 1 hour ago

Mark Truby, who has been Ford Motor’s CCO since 2017, is helping the automaker “lead the electric vehicle revolution” in the U.S.

Truby knows how to drum up significant media attention, as evidenced last year when President Joe Biden test-drove Ford’s new electric pickup truck, the F-150 Lightning. He also helped communicate Ford’s largest single investment in its 118-year history to create three BlueOvalSK battery factories.

With issues touching on the economy, the environment, international trade and jobs, outlets including The New York Times, The Wall Street Journal, CNBC, The Washington Post, Reuters, Bloomberg and local media picked up the story.

Return to the Power List

