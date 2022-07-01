News

Civic to pace media relations, corp comms for New York Road Runners

The firm is serving as AOR for the organization that holds the New York City Marathon.

The 2021 New York City Marathon moves through Brooklyn.
NEW YORK: New York Road Runners, a nonprofit running organization, has named marketing services agency Civic as its PR AOR.

After an RFP process that began in December, Civic began work on the account in April.

Civic's PR team will handle national and regional press for New York Road Runners' initiatives and running events, including the largest marathon in the world, the TCS New York City Marathon, which is held annually on the first Sunday in November.

"[Civic] has always believed in the power of public and private partnerships to build community through cultural programming," said Nate Schreiber, co-CEO at Civic. "New York Road Runners really embodies that spirit."

He said that Civic has already worked with New York Road Runners on the RBC Brooklyn Half and Mastercard New York Mini 10k races.

The agency will also support the nonprofit's youth and community programs, strategic partnerships and executive messaging.

Julie Safer, managing director of Civic PR, will lead the account team. Her team will pull from other Civic departments as necessary when dealing with more substantial projects, such as the TCS marathon.

Budget information was not disclosed.

DKC was the incumbent on the account.

As well as traditional racing events, New York Road Runners also hosts virtual races, community events, free youth running initiatives, school programs and training resources.

Civic, a Seacrest Global company, also works with companies such as NBC Universal, MTV Entertainment Networks, Audible, Timex, L'Oreal, Carol's Daughter and Guiding Eyes for the Blind.

