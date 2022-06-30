Chief global impact officer Katie Fallon to exit McDonald’s

CHICAGO: McDonald’s chief global impact officer Katie Fallon is set to exit the fast-food company on July 15.

While McDonald’s identifies Fallon’s successor, Kevin Ozan will oversee the chain’s global impact team. Orzan, the company’s CFO, was promoted to senior EVP of strategic initiatives in advance of a planned retirement by the middle of next year.

In a statement sent to employees, McDonald’s CEO Chris Kempczinski said Fallon is pursuing an opportunity that has fewer travel demands and better aligns with the needs of her family in Washington, DC.

He added that she “has brought critical functions together and forged a collective strategy to drive trust and admiration for McDonald’s.”

Fallon joined McDonald’s in 2020 to lead the then-newly created global impact team focused on purpose.

Prior to joining McDonald’s, Fallon was EVP of global corporate affairs for Hilton and senior adviser and director of legislative affairs and chief congressional liaison to President Barack Obama. She also worked as the White House deputy communications director.

Other changes at McDonald’s include Ian Borden, currently president of the Chicago-based company’s international markets, taking over as CFO; Francesca DeBiase, the company’s global chief supply chain officer, retiring; and Marion Gross, chief supply chain officer of North America, taking over that position on September 1.

Earlier this month, McDonald’s said that it named Artemis Bakopoulos Hiss as global media relations lead and Jesse Lewin as head of its leadership communications team, effective August 1.

The moves are the latest in a string of changes in recent years to McDonald’s comms team. The fast-food chain centralized its U.S. and corporate communications teams in December under Michael Gonda. With the new structure, the company promoted Gonda from VP and chief communications officer to his current position of SVP and chief communications officer.

Gonda currently reports to Fallon.

Last March, McDonald’s restructured its global impact team, promoting Gonda from VP of global communications to CCO as David Tovar took on the expanded role of chief U.S. corporate relations officer. In August, Tovar left the restaurant chain to assume the role of SVP of communications and government relations at Grubhub.

Last month, McDonald’s hired Sandy Rodriguez as VP of U.S. communications. She took over Tovar’s previous responsibilities.

McDonald’s also created a customer experience team in July 2021 led by Manu Steijaert, which integrated the company’s data analytics, digital customer engagement, global marketing, global restaurant development and restaurant solutions teams.

McDonald’s reported Q1 net income of $1.1 billion, down from $1.5 billion a year earlier, while net sales rose 11% to $5.7 billion, beating expectations of $5.6 billion.