WPP acquires Australia-based martech agency Bower House Digital

Ogilvy will absorb the 80-person network and get access to the agency's ability to build digital experiences for clients.

by Campaign Staff / Added 1 hour ago

WPP will acquire Bower House Digital, a marketing technology-services agency, located in Australia. Founded in 2017 by Bryan Dobson and Meg Quinn, Bower House Digital will join Ogilvy’s network. Terms of the deal weren't immediately disclosed. 

The martech shop employs about 80 people across Australia and Asia-Pacific. Bower House designs, builds and deploys digital experiences for clients including Aesop, Bunnings, Bupa, Target and Myer. It specializes in implementing Salesforce Marketing Cloud solutions. 

According to a media statement, the acquisition is aligned with WPP’s mergers and acquisitions and growth strategy focussed on expanding the network's digital experience capabilities.

Over the past decade, WPP has become a large Salesforce partner with more than 7,000 practitioners across marketing, commerce, experience, loyalty, analytics, service and sales clouds.

Rose Herceg, WPP president, Australia and New Zealand, said companies are seeking to work with integrated agencies and providers.

Andy Main, global chief executive officer at Ogilvy, noted that Bower House Digital has delivered digital experiences for some of the world’s most recognizable brands. Ogilvy would grow Bower House Digital’s capabilities at the "intersection of creativity, consultancy, production and operational services" across its global network, he said. 

Bower House cofounders Dobson and Quinn attributed the combination of their agency's tech capabilities and Ogilvy's creative heft as a reason for signing this deal. "Fusing our digital marketing knowledge with the creative powers of Ogilvy will build even bigger and better opportunities for our people and clients," they contended. 

This story was originally published by Campaign Asia

