Who did it best? Macy’s and Old Navy double down on NFTs for Independence Day

Two retail brands are celebrating the birth of American independence with NFTs.
In honor of the year it was founded, Old Navy has released 1,994 common NFTs, each selling for 94 cents. The NFTs, supported by Sweet, each feature a unique, digital profile pic of Old Navy’s Magic the Dog mascot sporting a flag t-shirt. People who buy the NFTs will also get a promo code to claim an Old Navy t-shirt.
The campaign includes an auction for a unique NFT. All proceeds for the NFT and shirt sales go to Old Navy’s charitable partner Boys & Girls Clubs of America. Additionally, 10% of NFT resales on the secondary market will also go to the charity.
what's better than a 94-cent NFT of an extremely magical, v well-dressed dog? 1,994 of them, obvi ��— Old Navy Official (@OldNavy) June 29, 2022
best of all? they just dropped! get yours: https://t.co/LaCQXjDIHl
our *first* NFT drop (!) happens 6/29 (!!) queen @heatherparady with the facts— Old Navy Official (@OldNavy) June 22, 2022
pssst, you only need the internet & a credit card to get your paws on one �� pic.twitter.com/odpaeI1M10
Meanwhile, Macy’s has launched a series of 20,000 free NFTs celebrating its 4th of July Fireworks. Available on a first come, first serve basis, to collect the NFTs fans must first register via the newly launched Macy’s Discord channel available at Discord: Macy’s Server. The Macy’s Fireworks NFTs will be available in Classic, Rare and Ultra Rare designs and will showcase graphic elements from this year’s Macy’s 4th of July Fireworks celebration. Additionally, the NFTs will come with the ability to access AR wearables that can be used on a selection of social media and video communications platforms.
Ready for even more #NFTs? Surprise! We’re giving you 20k chances to get a #MacysNFT on 7/4 in celebration of the #MacysFireworks. Visit https://t.co/RRe3dANbuz for all the deets. ��#NFTDrop https://t.co/aEKudVcGD3 pic.twitter.com/nBmM805yLI— Macy's (@Macys) June 28, 2022
