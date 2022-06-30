News

Tierney hires Jason Trubowitz to lead paid media, data and analytics

He has worked with brands including Diageo and Walmart.

by Natasha Bach

Trubowitz has worked at NBCUniversal and UnitedHealth Group.
Trubowitz has worked at NBCUniversal and UnitedHealth Group.

PHILADELPHIA: Interpublic Group agency Tierney has hired Jason Trubowitz as EVP and media director, leading planning, paid media and data and analytics.

Trubowitz has joined Tierney with more than two decades of experience in advertising, working both at agencies and in-house. He has led media planning efforts for brands including Diageo, Coca-Cola and Walmart. On the in-house side, Trubowitz led media planning efforts in the news division at NBCUniversal and at UnitedHealth Group.

Trubowitz will work to drive collaboration and innovation across the agency’s media practice, the firm said in a statement. 

Tierney is a strategic communications agency, offering integrated advertising, PR, media, social media and digital services.

