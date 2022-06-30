Resources

Up next:

What's topped Travis Scott in the metaverse? Not much. (Image credit: Epic Games).

Why haven't virtual experiences topped Travis Scott in Fortnite?

Breakfast Briefing: 5 things for PR pros to know on Thursday morning

Breakfast Briefing: 5 things for PR pros to know on Thursday morning

PRWeek Pride in PR: Sarah Shoup

PRWeek Pride in PR: Sarah Shoup

The PR Week: 6.30.2022 - Dawn Beauparlant, WE

The PR Week: 6.30.2022 - Dawn Beauparlant, WE

Wood faces up to 20 years in prison and a $5 million fine. (Photo credit: Getty Images).

Former biopharmaceutical corporate comms chief pleads guilty to insider trading

Group Black cofounder and CEO Travis Montaque.

Group Black brings on Weber Shandwick, Kitchen Table for agency support

Pro-choice activists in Greece protest against the decision of the Supreme Court to overturn Roe v. Wade. (Photo credit: Getty Images).

How brands can step up to protect reproductive rights

How Tillamook and Jenny Slate are ‘ridding the world of air-filled ice cream’

How Tillamook and Jenny Slate are ‘ridding the world of air-filled ice cream’

Blackburn: 'Consider partnering with LGBTQ+ organizations to ensure you’re poised to create authentic stories.'

Making social media more welcoming for trans and nonbinary people

McNamara previously worked at Havas Life New York.

Michael McNamara to lead new healthcare practice at McKinney